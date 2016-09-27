This course is an introduction to Logic from a computational perspective. It shows how to encode information in the form of logical sentences; it shows how to reason with information in this form; and it provides an overview of logic technology and its applications - in mathematics, science, engineering, business, law, and so forth.
- Relational Algebra
- Problem Solving
- Propositional Calculus
- Mathematical Logic
Stanford University
Unit 1 - Introduction
Unit 2 - Propositional Logic
Unit 3 - Relational Logic
Unit 4 - Functional Logic
Pros: 1.good contents\n\n2.good exercises and interesting puzzles\n\n3.good examples\n\nCons:\n\n1.No video\n\n2. need more examples
Great introduction to logic! The course material is explained very well and made easy to understand.
Section 12 wasn't very clear, but everything else was great.
Videos to explain the materials would be much more useful than how it is right now...
