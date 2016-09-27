About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 47 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Relational Algebra
  • Problem Solving
  • Propositional Calculus
  • Mathematical Logic
Intermediate Level
Approx. 47 hours to complete
English

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Unit 1 - Introduction

2 videos (Total 62 min), 5 readings
Week 2

Unit 2 - Propositional Logic

2 videos (Total 8 min), 20 readings, 8 quizzes
Week 3

Unit 3 - Relational Logic

16 readings
Week 4

Unit 4 - Functional Logic

14 readings

