SC
Apr 30, 2018
Pros:\n\n1.good contents\n\n2.good exercises and interesting puzzles\n\n3.good examples\n\nCons:\n\n1.No video\n\n2. need more examples
SM
Jan 18, 2018
excellent teaching, detailed analysis, interesting theories, mind blowing facts, all in all it was my best experience online
By James R E•
Mar 20, 2018
After I signed up and started the class, I was disappointed to see that there are only 2 video lectures for the entire program. After starting and going through the first week, I realized that I could just as well have checked a book out from the local library and gotten the same information. I was hoping for an instructor led course. I will look elsewhere - You Tube or EdX may have a more engaging course.
By Andrey K•
Oct 4, 2018
since the Section 2.5 - Satisfaction and on it doesn`t score any passed lessons or assignements, there is always an error "Unfortunately due to an error, your score was not recorded."
By joao d•
Feb 23, 2019
While I did learn a great deal with this course, I feel like it's not well made. No videos is clearly a minus, but that's just a nitpick. The biggest problem are the graded exercises. Some of the fitch exercises are ridiculously complicated until you reach the last sessions, where you can literally just write the goal you want without even reading the exercise.
By Marcin B•
May 6, 2020
First of all, I would like to sincerely thank the people who prepared and placed this course on coursera. Not too many logic courses out there.
As for the course itself, it is basically a read only course. There are numerous graded assignments that exploit web-based tools and it all works fine. The lack of video lectures may be a little intimidating, but the reading material's quality makes up for this. What bothered me slightly though, is not enough formality in definitions and stated claims. I had tendency to get lost in the meaning of numerous abstract objects such as constants, literals, constant functions, terms, relations, sentences, free and non-free variables, contingency, validity, satisfiability, soundness, completeness, compactness....
What I learned from the course:
- Lookin at logic systems as systems of manipulating strings of literals according to pre-defined semantics. We started with proposition logic, went on to relational logic and Herbrand logic.
- Formal proof system such as the Fitch system and resolution.
Some things I have hoped to learn but did not:
- How did logic evolve throughout history and how did we arrive at the picture that is seen today?
- What are the main branches of modern logic and what are - in general - logic researchers preoccupied with?
- Since logic, as it was presented, boils down to performing semantical operations on a predefined scheme of literals, isn't there a general way to formalize this? It seems there should be a general notion of language consisting of an alphabet, syntax, semantics and a set of inference rules.
- Does mathematics boil down to manipulating strings of literals according to some rules? If so, can we have many valid mathematics based on different axioms and different semantical rules? For instance, what would be the consequence of dropping the axiom of choice?
- What are the implications of Gödel incompleteness theorems for math and for science in general? Do the imply that the Riemann hypothesis could be undecidable?
To summarize, this course was an entertaining adventure, but I completed it with seemingly more questions regarding logic the prior to starting the course. But maybe that is not so bad?
By Josh M•
Sep 27, 2016
While the content of this course is interesting and well-structured, the way it's presented on Coursera has major problems.
As it stands, this is not really a Coursera course; it's simply a Coursera wrapper around some links to a third-party website. All of the things that make Coursera valuable - videos with inline quizzes, ability to download content, the exam format, peer assessment - are missing. In fact, having Coursera as a wrapper actually makes it more difficult to use, because additional clicks are required to access any resource, and nothing is accessible offline. If this course is to be offered on Coursera, it needs major rework to take advantage of the platform.
This is a real shame, because there is some great content here and obviously a lot of care has been taken to structure it carefully for the original Stanford course. For that reason, recommend using the Stanford web site directly.
By Joseph D•
Dec 30, 2016
The course surprised me. Initially, it seemed to be a review of very basic concepts from boolean algebra and propositional logic. But even with a strong background in math and CS I was challenged, and I learned new (and for me, applied) ideas about the underlying aspects of automated theorem provers and satisfiability provers.
By Diego A A•
Apr 24, 2019
The name don't lie: this is a introduction. There're some funny examples and I recomend for those who that are beginners in Logic.
By Sean R•
Apr 22, 2018
I cannot in good conscious give this course even remotely close to a good score. The information provided is "okay" at best for solving the problems. It's nothing special, but it does get the job done. Having said that, you're probably wondering why I would give this such a low score then?
The mathematical problems. The exercises are absolutely atrocious in their format, often resulting in highly un-intuitive methods needed to figure out how to submit your answers and needlessly clunky interfaces. It's absolutely unacceptable that I have to click on a different option to allow the assignment to register that I have finished my entry. Often times I'll find myself struggling simply to give an answer because the clicking process (for the Fitch system being the first example) to give the intended answer. This is exacerbated by the fact that when filling in problems. It expects EXACT answers including ensuring that you have kept the correct spacing as well with no ability to eliminate whitespace for your answers, resulting in a ton of confusion on whether you got an answer correct or incorrect based on the whims of the site itself.
Either make the problems simpler to answer, or have the answering format far less restrictive in this regard and more intuitive. I went through the first two weeks fine, but the later ones become incredibly irritating. To the point that I'm not finishing the course until these issues are fixed.
By patrick b•
Oct 20, 2016
probably a very interesting course, but the way of teaching looks very indigestible... no video and no real explanation or examples.
By Ovidio M•
Aug 18, 2017
This is an awesome course about logic that I totally recommend because it explains very fundamental concepts.
I suggest to integrate the contents into the Coursera platform, although the external tool is easy to use also.
I would be great if you published a continuation course which may include, for instance, the covered topics in more detail, FOL in depth, second and higher order logic, logic programming.
Thank you very much for offering us this course!
By emre a•
Apr 10, 2020
It is basically a series of slides. I would instead buy the book and read it. The exercises were good tough.
By Luis H C P•
Jan 14, 2018
O curso de Introduction to Logic oferecido pela Stanford University é excelente! De fato ele não é um curso introdutório, vai muito além com uma abordagem completa sobre o assunto. Os exercícios são muito bons e ajudam a desenvolver habilidades analíticas. Com certeza é um curso que irei recomendar.
By Sergiu N•
May 9, 2020
It was one of the hardest coursed I've ever done on courser, after my great ambition and the great work, I managed to finish this course,there were some moments where I thinked to I'll never finish this course,I learned a lot of new things and important! Thank you to all teachers for the work!
By Jaewoo S•
Aug 21, 2018
This course was so helpful. I think I now understand the fundamentals of mathematical logic. I truly recommend this course to anyone who is interested in studying logic!
By Sixiang C•
May 1, 2018
Pros:
1.good contents
2.good exercises and interesting puzzles
3.good examples
Cons:
1.No video
2. need more examples
By Dillon C•
Oct 31, 2016
Week 4 does not give enough explanation or extra resources and makes it unable to complete the exercises.
By sachin m•
Jan 19, 2018
excellent teaching, detailed analysis, interesting theories, mind blowing facts, all in all it was my best experience online
By Nick R•
Mar 15, 2018
Section 12 wasn't very clear, but everything else was great.
By Sandeep N•
Jun 14, 2018
you will learn how to think like a mathematician
By Isaiah L•
Jun 25, 2021
Everything just sends you to an external website. All it is, is reading walls of text.
By Scott M•
May 15, 2017
Very good course. I had no previous knowledge of the topic before this course and after the first couple of weeks it gets difficult quickly, but perseverance helps. Some of the week's assignments I had to go back to at a later date. The in-course forums are invaluable and have a couple of you-tube links to some useful videos. It is surprising how much you learn and can apply to numerous other topics after completing this course. Overall it might infuriate you at some points but it is worth the occasional headache.
By Hana S•
Jul 13, 2017
An extremely engaging and complex course. While the starting weeks and the supplementary materials are excellent, I found the course somewhat lacking in appropriate introductions to the Fitch system, which can be quite daunting for less experienced students.
The main workbook makes for helpful reading material for college students, regardless of their course's individual approach to Logic.
By Robert S•
Jul 10, 2018
Good review for those who have studied quantified logic at any level. The Fitch system is fun and easy to use - especially where it automatically cites the inference rules for you. Having done many informal inductive proofs, I found the extension of first-order logic to include induction particularly interesting - if intensely tedious in application.
By Jim M•
Nov 17, 2020
Amazing course. There is too much here for me to learn in a short period of time. I plan on going back to this course to review, re-learn, and learn everything there is. Dr. Genesereth is clearly an expert in the field and we are fortunate to get some inking of what he teaches at Stanford.
By Remco P•
Apr 10, 2020
Every step of the course was challenging, but never truly hard. I was familiar with the forms of logic taught in this course, but doing full proofs with them was something I hadn't done yet. It was very rewarding to work through them.