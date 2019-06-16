This course provides a very brief introduction to basic mathematical concepts like propositional and predicate logic, set theory, the number system, and proof techniques. At the end of the course, students will be able to
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: French, Portuguese (European), Russian, English, Spanish
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
10 minutes to complete
Introduction
Overview and motivation of the topics to be treated in the course
10 minutes to complete
1 reading
3 hours to complete
Propositional logic
Logical propositions and the rules that govern them.
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min)
2 hours to complete
Predicate logic, set theory, and functions
Logical statements that depend on a variable.
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 57 min)
1 hour to complete
Numbers
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 39 min)
1 hour to complete
Proofs
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 23 min)
1 hour to complete
Final test
1 hour to complete
Reviews
- 5 stars60.86%
- 4 stars29.13%
- 3 stars6.08%
- 2 stars1.30%
- 1 star2.60%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LOGIC FOR ECONOMISTS
by KHApr 18, 2021
Actually, I have learned this material in school, but when I try to do the test it was still challenging.
by MMJan 3, 2021
I get many knowledge and know many logic by attending this course.
by YAJun 16, 2019
It was a very interesting course.Got to learn a lot!
by SNOct 6, 2020
The course approaches the material well and explains it well. But, the problem sets are much harder than the level of discussion in the videos. Overall, I found the course challenging.
