Florian Wagener is associate professor and research fellow with the Tinbergen Institute. He has worked at the University of Amsterdam since 1999. Before that, he held research positions at University of Groningen and Warwick University (UK). Current Research Interests are: - ecological-economic interest conflicts - optimal control and differential game theory - heterogeneous agent models - rationality - bifurcation theory He is actively involved in the ISCH COST Action IS1104: "The EU in the new complex geography of economic systems: models, tools and policy evaluation". See: http://www.gecomplexity-cost.eu/home/