4.4
stars
226 ratings
55 reviews

About the Course

This course provides a very brief introduction to basic mathematical concepts like propositional and predicate logic, set theory, the number system, and proof techniques. At the end of the course, students will be able to (1) detect the logical structure behind simple puzzles (2) be able to manipulate logical expressions (3) explain the connection between logic and set theory (4) explain the differences between natural, integer, rational, real and complex numbers (5) recognise different basic proof techniques...

CJ

Dec 17, 2019

By fozan t

May 28, 2019

Very short course and not an interactive course .This course only gives a birds eye view of field of logic and set theory and it does not give any case studies to practice your logical thinking skills. Coursera's other course on logic which is offered by stanford is way better than this course.

By Neel S

Jun 14, 2020

This course is really helpful and informative but it lacks to provide practice sums and course should have suggested some preference book which can be helpful for problem-solving.

By Ítalo J d S O

Dec 20, 2020

The whole idea of this course is interesting, since logic is generally important. However, I do not believe the course has achieved its intent. Questions are not well elaborated, often vague. I have seen other people who has made the same complaint.

By Christian M J

Dec 18, 2019

This was a testing introduction, but I found it very useful to getting to grips with the basics of logic. I very much enjoyed the assignments presented and hope to revisit them at some point.

By Yatin M A

Jun 17, 2019

It was a very interesting course.Got to learn a lot!

By Maram A

Oct 16, 2020

The titles of some videos do not reflect the content of the video.

By Lance O

May 10, 2022

I​ found that the space given to me by the lecturer to work on the subject matter myself made the course more enjoyable. It is some time since I have had to apply myself to something in such a way and apart from learning what I learnt, I now feel confident that I can similarly apply myself to other courses on subjects that interest me.

By Alexander D A B

Sep 30, 2020

It's a Good course for economics and relationship courses but I believe that the course would be more interactive, the explications are excelents.

By Hongsun K

Jul 15, 2020

Great course for an introduction into logic and its relations mathematics. The instructor was very responsive and helpful as well.

By Khoirul H

Apr 19, 2021

Actually, I have learned this material in school, but when I try to do the test it was still challenging.

By Myat M M

Jan 4, 2021

I get many knowledge and know many logic by attending this course.

By JORGE E M L V

Mar 18, 2019

ES MUY BUENO PARA TENER NOCIONES DE LÓGICA LO RECOMIENDO MUCHO

By David

Apr 13, 2020

Harder than expected, but really enjoyed it

By Yash S

May 7, 2021

Excellent, must for all economists

By Muhammad A

Jun 7, 2020

I have learn lot of work

By A J R

Jul 3, 2020

It is wonderful.

By RAMESWARAPU A

Oct 2, 2020

its very good

By Nhat Q L

Jan 31, 2019

Great Course!

By Florin C

Mar 8, 2022

V​ery clear

By vishakha j

May 26, 2020

Nice course

By Sarojkant S

Aug 23, 2020

Excellent

By Siva k T

Jul 22, 2020

Excellent

By Dr.Kanimozhiraman

May 3, 2020

very Nice

By MODANI H

Jan 13, 2021

good

By REKALA S S C

Dec 13, 2020

good

