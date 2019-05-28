CJ
Dec 17, 2019
This was a testing introduction, but I found it very useful to getting to grips with the basics of logic. I very much enjoyed the assignments presented and hope to revisit them at some point.
NS
Jun 13, 2020
This course is really helpful and informative but it lacks to provide practice sums and course should have suggested some preference book which can be helpful for problem-solving.
By fozan t•
May 28, 2019
Very short course and not an interactive course .This course only gives a birds eye view of field of logic and set theory and it does not give any case studies to practice your logical thinking skills. Coursera's other course on logic which is offered by stanford is way better than this course.
By Neel S•
Jun 14, 2020
By Ítalo J d S O•
Dec 20, 2020
The whole idea of this course is interesting, since logic is generally important. However, I do not believe the course has achieved its intent. Questions are not well elaborated, often vague. I have seen other people who has made the same complaint.
By Christian M J•
Dec 18, 2019
By Yatin M A•
Jun 17, 2019
It was a very interesting course.Got to learn a lot!
By Maram A•
Oct 16, 2020
The titles of some videos do not reflect the content of the video.
By Lance O•
May 10, 2022
I found that the space given to me by the lecturer to work on the subject matter myself made the course more enjoyable. It is some time since I have had to apply myself to something in such a way and apart from learning what I learnt, I now feel confident that I can similarly apply myself to other courses on subjects that interest me.
By Alexander D A B•
Sep 30, 2020
It's a Good course for economics and relationship courses but I believe that the course would be more interactive, the explications are excelents.
By Hongsun K•
Jul 15, 2020
Great course for an introduction into logic and its relations mathematics. The instructor was very responsive and helpful as well.
By Khoirul H•
Apr 19, 2021
Actually, I have learned this material in school, but when I try to do the test it was still challenging.
By Myat M M•
Jan 4, 2021
I get many knowledge and know many logic by attending this course.
By JORGE E M L V•
Mar 18, 2019
ES MUY BUENO PARA TENER NOCIONES DE LÓGICA LO RECOMIENDO MUCHO
By David•
Apr 13, 2020
Harder than expected, but really enjoyed it
By Yash S•
May 7, 2021
Excellent, must for all economists
By Muhammad A•
Jun 7, 2020
I have learn lot of work
By A J R•
Jul 3, 2020
It is wonderful.
By RAMESWARAPU A•
Oct 2, 2020
its very good
By Nhat Q L•
Jan 31, 2019
Great Course!
By Florin C•
Mar 8, 2022
Very clear
By vishakha j•
May 26, 2020
Nice course
By Sarojkant S•
Aug 23, 2020
Excellent
By Siva k T•
Jul 22, 2020
Excellent
By Dr.Kanimozhiraman•
May 3, 2020
very Nice
By MODANI H•
Jan 13, 2021
good
By REKALA S S C•
Dec 13, 2020
good