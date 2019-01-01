Michael Genesereth

Associate Professor

Bio

Michael Genesereth is an associate professor in the Computer Science Department at Stanford University. He received his Sc.B. in Physics from M.I.T. and his Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from Harvard University. He is the current director of the Logic Group at Stanford and founder and research director of CodeX (The Stanford Center for Legal Informatics). He is best known for his research on Computational Logic and its many applications (including General Game Playing). He is the founder and administrator of the International General Game Playing Competition.

Courses

Introduction to Logic

