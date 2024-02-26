University of Leeds
An Introduction to Logic for Computer Science

An Introduction to Logic for Computer Science

Taught in English

1,574 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Sam Wilson
Instructors: Sam Wilson

4.6

(14 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn to articulate how logic plays an important role in computer science. 

  • Apply techniques to derive solutions for modelled problems.

  Apply techniques to derive solutions for modelled problems.

Skills you'll gain

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

7 quizzes, 1 assignment

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1! This week, you will start your learning journey in the exciting world of logic. You will learn what a proposition is and how you can use propositional logic to describe real-world situations to help you solve problems. You will also learn how to describe logic expressions in a tabular format. Once you have understood the foundations of propositional logic and learnt how to write propositions, you will learn how you can combine them together to describe more complicated scenarios.

What's included

1 video15 readings6 quizzes3 discussion prompts

Welcome to Week 2. We will start the week with a recap about truth tables, and then move on to applying your understanding of propositional logic to solve puzzles. At the end of the week, you will become a detective and use your skills to solve a mystery theft!

What's included

3 videos10 readings1 quiz1 assignment3 discussion prompts

Instructors

Sam Wilson
4 Courses3,409 learners

