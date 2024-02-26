Logic plays a fundamental role in computer science. This course is designed to equip you with a solid understanding of the fundamental principles of logic and their relevance in the field of computer science.
An Introduction to Logic for Computer Science
What you'll learn
Learn to articulate how logic plays an important role in computer science.
Apply techniques to derive solutions for modelled problems.
Welcome to Week 1! This week, you will start your learning journey in the exciting world of logic. You will learn what a proposition is and how you can use propositional logic to describe real-world situations to help you solve problems. You will also learn how to describe logic expressions in a tabular format. Once you have understood the foundations of propositional logic and learnt how to write propositions, you will learn how you can combine them together to describe more complicated scenarios.
Welcome to Week 2. We will start the week with a recap about truth tables, and then move on to applying your understanding of propositional logic to solve puzzles. At the end of the week, you will become a detective and use your skills to solve a mystery theft!
