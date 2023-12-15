Welcome to Basic Mathematics course! This course provides elementary introduction to basic mathematics concepts and their applications. In this course, you will be introduced to Complex Numbers, Quadratic Equations, Trigonometry, Matrices, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus and Ordinary Differential Equations along with the applications of each concept. After completing this course, you will be able to use basic mathematics concepts effectively and also will be able to apply the concepts in real-world problems.
What you'll learn
Apply the concept of trigonometry in real world problems.
Solve a system of equations with the help of matrices.
Understanding differentiation and integration with related applications.
Understanding differential equations and solving first order and first degree differential equations.
There are 7 modules in this course
This module introduces you to the course and its syllabus. The course introductory video orients you to the skills and knowledge you will acquire through this course. The syllabus reading highlights the course values, assessments, grading scheme, schedule and details of live sessions, and readings list that you must procure to acquire the concepts better. You will also meet and greet your peers around the globe through a discussion prompt.
1 video1 discussion prompt
In this module we will present real & complex number system, properties of complex numbers, algebra of complex numbers, complex conjugate, argand plane, types of equations, roots of quadratic equation.
10 videos1 reading2 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, we will present the basics of trigonometry, trigonometric identities and applications of trigonometry.
8 videos2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, we will present definition, types of matrices and also learn algebraic operations on matrices, finding inverse of a matrix. Also given system of equations we will learn finding its solution and also rank of a given matrix.
12 videos3 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, we will present functions, types of functions, definition of limit, standard form, standard limits, indeterminate forms, continuity and differentiability, derivative of standard functions, applications of derivatives, mean value theorem.
17 videos3 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, we will present integral of a function, integrals of standard functions, properties, product rule, division rule, applications of integration.
8 videos2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, we will present types of differential equations, order and degree of a differential equation, First order and first degree differential equation solutions - variable separable, Homogeneous and Non homogeneous equation, exact and non – exact differential equation, first order linear differential equations.
7 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt
