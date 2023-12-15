Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani
Basic Mathematics
Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani

Basic Mathematics

Taught in English

7,810 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Y V K Ravi Kumar
Naraparaju Kishore Kumar

Instructors: Y V K Ravi Kumar

4.5

(22 reviews)

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
27 hours to complete
3 weeks at 9 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Prepare for a degree

What you'll learn

  • Apply the concept of trigonometry in real world problems.

  • Solve a system of equations with the help of matrices.

  • Understanding differentiation and integration with related applications.

  • Understanding differential equations and solving first order and first degree differential equations.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

16 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

This module introduces you to the course and its syllabus. The course introductory video orients you to the skills and knowledge you will acquire through this course. The syllabus reading highlights the course values, assessments, grading scheme, schedule and details of live sessions, and readings list that you must procure to acquire the concepts better. You will also meet and greet your peers around the globe through a discussion prompt.

What's included

1 video1 discussion prompt

In this module we will present real & complex number system, properties of complex numbers, algebra of complex numbers, complex conjugate, argand plane, types of equations, roots of quadratic equation.

What's included

10 videos1 reading2 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, we will present the basics of trigonometry, trigonometric identities and applications of trigonometry.

What's included

8 videos2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, we will present definition, types of matrices and also learn algebraic operations on matrices, finding inverse of a matrix. Also given system of equations we will learn finding its solution and also rank of a given matrix.

What's included

12 videos3 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, we will present functions, types of functions, definition of limit, standard form, standard limits, indeterminate forms, continuity and differentiability, derivative of standard functions, applications of derivatives, mean value theorem.

What's included

17 videos3 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, we will present integral of a function, integrals of standard functions, properties, product rule, division rule, applications of integration.

What's included

8 videos2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, we will present types of differential equations, order and degree of a differential equation, First order and first degree differential equation solutions - variable separable, Homogeneous and Non homogeneous equation, exact and non – exact differential equation, first order linear differential equations.

What's included

7 videos1 reading3 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.6 (8 ratings)
Y V K Ravi Kumar
Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani
1 Course7,810 learners
Naraparaju Kishore Kumar
Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani
1 Course7,810 learners

Offered by

Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 22

4.5

22 reviews

  • 5 stars

    72.72%

  • 4 stars

    18.18%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    4.54%

  • 1 star

    4.54%

MS
5

Reviewed on Dec 14, 2023

View more reviews

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions