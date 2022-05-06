About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Mathematics for Engineers Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of matrix algebra, differential equations, vector calculus, numerical methods and the MATLAB programming language

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Computational Fluid Dynamics

  • Scientific Computing

Instructor

Offered by

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Governing Equations

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Steady Flows

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 63 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Unsteady Flows

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 50 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

About the Mathematics for Engineers Specialization

Mathematics for Engineers

