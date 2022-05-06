Mathematics for Engineers: The Capstone Course provides a capstone project for students who are completing the Mathematics for Engineers specialization. Students will first learn some basic concepts in computational fluid dynamics, and then apply these concepts to compute the fluid flow around a cylinder. Access to MATLAB online and the MATLAB grader is given to all students who enroll.
About this Course
Knowledge of matrix algebra, differential equations, vector calculus, numerical methods and the MATLAB programming language
What you will learn
Computational Fluid Dynamics
Scientific Computing
Knowledge of matrix algebra, differential equations, vector calculus, numerical methods and the MATLAB programming language
Offered by
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Governing Equations
This week we learn the governing equations for the flow around a cylinder. We begin with the Navier-Stokes equations and the continuity equation, and derive a pair of coupled equations for the stream function and scalar vorticity. These equations are nondimensionalized and contain only a single dimensionless parameter called the Reynolds number. The governing equations are then simplified using log-polar coordinates.
Steady Flows
In this week, we formulate the computational fluid dynamics problem of the steady flow around a cylinder. We introduce the finite difference method and derive iteration equations. Boundary conditions are derived and the outline of a MATLAB program is discussed. Students will write a program to compute the stream function at a Reynolds number of ten.
Unsteady Flows
In this week, we formulate the computational fluid dynamics problem of the unsteady flow around a cylinder. We introduce periodic boundary conditions in the polar angle and show how to solve for the stream function using matrix methods. The solution for the scalar vorticity will use a MATLAB ode integrator. Students will write code to compute the time-dependent scalar vorticity at a Reynolds number of sixty.
About the Mathematics for Engineers Specialization
This specialization was developed for engineering students to self-study engineering mathematics. We expect students are already familiar with single variable calculus and computer programming. Students will learn matrix algebra, differential equations, vector calculus and numerical methods. MATLAB programming will be taught. Watch the promotional video!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.