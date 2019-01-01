Jeffrey R. Chasnov is a Professor of Mathematics at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, where he has been teaching since 1993. He is an expatriate American from New York and California, and earned his BA from UC Berkeley and PhD from Columbia University, with post-doctoral fellowships at NASA, Stanford, and Grenoble, France, and a sabbatical semester at Harvey Mudd College. He is the author of numerous research articles in fluid turbulence and mathematical biology, and has authored online textbooks and videos for his courses on differential equations, matrix algebra, mathematical biology and scientific computation. Before and after work, he enjoys family life, swimming and tennis, and takes great pleasure in his family’s annual camping and skiing vacations.