About this Course

69,991 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Mathematics for Engineers Specialization
Beginner Level

Knowledge of single variable calculus.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • First-order differential equations

  • Second-order differential equations

  • The Laplace transform and series solution methods

  • Systems of differential equations and partial differential equations

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Mathematics for Engineers Specialization
Beginner Level

Knowledge of single variable calculus.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(8,060 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

First-Order Differential Equations

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 126 min), 14 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Homogeneous Linear Differential Equations

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 93 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Inhomogeneous Linear Differential Equations

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 127 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

The Laplace Transform and Series Solution Methods

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 123 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS FOR ENGINEERS

View all reviews

About the Mathematics for Engineers Specialization

Mathematics for Engineers

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder