This course is about differential equations and covers material that all engineers should know. Both basic theory and applications are taught. In the first five weeks we will learn about ordinary differential equations, and in the final week, partial differential equations.
This course is part of the Mathematics for Engineers Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Knowledge of single variable calculus.
What you will learn
First-order differential equations
Second-order differential equations
The Laplace transform and series solution methods
Systems of differential equations and partial differential equations
Knowledge of single variable calculus.
Offered by
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
First-Order Differential Equations
A differential equation is an equation for a function with one or more of its derivatives. We introduce differential equations and classify them. We then learn about the Euler method for numerically solving a first-order ordinary differential equation (ode). Then we learn analytical methods for solving separable and linear first-order odes. An explanation of the theory is followed by illustrative solutions of some simple odes. Finally, we learn about three real-world examples of first-order odes: compound interest, terminal velocity of a falling mass, and the resistor-capacitor electrical circuit.
Homogeneous Linear Differential Equations
We generalize the Euler numerical method to a second-order ode. We then develop two theoretical concepts used for linear equations: the principle of superposition, and the Wronskian. Armed with these concepts, we can find analytical solutions to a homogeneous second-order ode with constant coefficients. We make use of an exponential ansatz, and transform the constant-coefficient ode to a quadratic equation called the characteristic equation of the ode. The characteristic equation may have real or complex roots and we learn solution methods for the different cases.
Inhomogeneous Linear Differential Equations
We now add an inhomogeneous term to the constant-coefficient ode. The inhomogeneous term may be an exponential, a sine or cosine, or a polynomial. We also study the phenomena of resonance, when the forcing frequency is equal to the natural frequency of the oscillator. Finally, we learn about three important applications: the RLC electrical circuit, a mass on a spring, and the pendulum.
The Laplace Transform and Series Solution Methods
We present two new analytical solution methods for solving linear odes. The first is the Laplace transform method, which is used to solve the constant-coefficient ode with a discontinuous or impulsive inhomogeneous term. The Laplace transform is a good vehicle in general for introducing sophisticated integral transform techniques within an easily understandable context. We also discuss the series solution of a linear ode. Although we do not go deeply here, an introduction to this technique may be useful to students that encounter it again in more advanced courses.
Reviews
- 5 stars88.67%
- 4 stars9.73%
- 3 stars1.20%
- 2 stars0.05%
- 1 star0.32%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS FOR ENGINEERS
Very Useful and informative Course material. Congrats. Dr.S.Ganesh\n\nProfessor, Department of Mathematics\n\nSathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.
This was a very nice course! I used it to brush up my knowledge rather than learning from scratch, but I think it is well-paced and the lecture notes are superb! Thank you very much!
Best course. have explained the theoratical and practical aspects of differential equations and at the same time covered a substantial chunk of the subject in a very easy and didactic manner.
This is a very nice course and i am happy that i have completed this course. Lot of new topics i have lreaned from this course, thank u for this beautifully structured course
About the Mathematics for Engineers Specialization
This specialization was developed for engineering students to self-study engineering mathematics. We expect students are already familiar with single variable calculus and computer programming. Students will learn matrix algebra, differential equations, vector calculus and numerical methods. MATLAB programming will be taught. Watch the promotional video!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.