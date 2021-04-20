About this Course

93,935 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Mathematics for Engineers Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of calculus, matrix algebra, differential equations and a computer programming language

Approx. 42 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • MATLAB and Scientific Computing

  • Root Finding and Numerical Matrix Algebra

  • Quadrature and Interpolation

  • Numerical Solution of Ordinary and Partial Differential Equations

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Mathematics for Engineers Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of calculus, matrix algebra, differential equations and a computer programming language

Approx. 42 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Scientific Computing

9 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 108 min), 16 readings, 13 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Root Finding

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 130 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Matrix Algebra

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 115 min), 11 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Quadrature and Interpolation

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 110 min), 12 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NUMERICAL METHODS FOR ENGINEERS

View all reviews

About the Mathematics for Engineers Specialization

Mathematics for Engineers

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder