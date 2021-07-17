RN
Feb 1, 2022
This course is perfect for someone starting with numerical methods and matlab programming. Short lectures, well distributed course content and interesting assignment problems.
AC
Jul 12, 2021
An excellent course on Numerical methods. The interactive nature of the course, using MATLAB programming and exercises, made it a lot of fun to learn the subject.
By Justin E•
Jul 17, 2021
This course really gives insight about the essential numerical methods needed for engineering studies. Professor Jeffrey Chasnov is really interactive in explaining the materials and also gave hints and advices in handling the end-project for each chapters. The discussion forums and my peers in studying this course also helped me doing this study, so overall this is a very good course, with a real classroom experience.
My special thanks to Professor Chasnov and my friend in this course Pleng for always motivating me and helped me when I was stuck to a particular problem. Best of lucks for all of you.
By Nemwel K•
Mar 15, 2022
Awesome course!
The content is well organised and builds up to the final project. I started this course hoping to learn how to solve the 2D diffusion equation by iterative approaches such as SOR and Red-Black ordering to run in devices with low computation and memory resources. The final project stops a step before this but teaches all that I would need to implement my solution. I appreciate the effort put in this course and it's pleriminary courses (Matrix Algebra for Engineers, Differential Equations for Engineers and Vector Calculus for Engineers).
Thanks to the entire team that put this togather. I will definetly be buying my well earned certificate for this :)
By Allaev S•
Sep 20, 2021
I entered PhD course, but my background in math was very bad. I required to learn MATLAB, but I completely forgot linear algebla and even didn't know how to solve ordinary and partial differential equations. With the courses of Professor Chasnov I was able to increase my knowledge in 5 months. First was Linear algebra, then vector calculus, then differential equations. Numerical methods for engineers was my 4th course which is taught by Professor Chasnov. It wasn't easy, but now I can successfully implement obtained knowledge and MATLAB skills in my studies. Thank you very much professor Chasnov!
By Kevin Y•
Feb 19, 2021
This is a wonderful course to learn something about numerical methods! The lectures and notes are wonderful and provide enough information to help you with the quizzes and programs. My first roadblock occurred in week 5. Week 6 was an incredible challenge for me. Thankfully, you can download the videos and watch them till some small illumination occurs to help you "see" a solution approach. This was critical in week 6 (reviewing 2D Laplace and Crank-Nicolson). I cannot recommend strongly enough if you want to learn more about Matlab and these methods from an exceptional instructor!
By John M R•
Feb 1, 2022
Superb Course in all ways: presentation, content, careful unfolding with minimal need for distracting diversions to check not-yet-covered prerequisite material. Best done last, after Matrices, Differential Equations and Vector Calculus (in that order). (Fibonnaci is fun, too). Genuinely believe this Course is an example that must be striking terror in face-to-face institutions providing core basic education: the quality of this course really does mean remote education with minimal need for individual personal support is likely to obsolete many of those offerings.
By Mark G•
Feb 5, 2022
Excellent course on the numerical methods.
This course covers vast amount of numerical methods, from the
fundamentals of number representations in computer programs
to algorithms of interpolation and differentiation, to advanced
topics of numerical solutions to ODEs and PDEs. The methods
learned can be directly put into practice to solve engineering and
physics problems. Emphasis also put on MATLAB/Octave
programming with the algoritmhs learned so students can see
the concrete results/visualization.
By Nguyen D L•
Dec 13, 2021
I love Prof. Chasnov's teaching style. This course is much more interesting with the Matlab programming assignment. The last project is the most challenging one as Professor Chasnov warned. It took me a while to work through the detail, but the effort is very rewarding. I learned not just numerical analysis, but Matlab skill and most importantly a new programming style for vector/engineering application.
I highly recommend this class,
Thank you so much,
Nguyen Le
By Dan C•
May 5, 2022
As with the previous ones, this course was excellent. It was a nice overview of the basic numerical methods in engineering, and a stepstone for more advanced topics. The projects were interesting and enough background is given so you don't feel lost. I hope more courses will be available in the future on more advanced topics. Matlab is kept at a basic level. Thank you professor for your great course!
By Gennaro G•
Apr 12, 2022
Very interesting course, you'll study numerical methods and apply them working on matlab projects
By Juan S H M•
Sep 24, 2021
In my case, I felt that this was quite difficult. I think that the explanaitions for proyects can improve, there can be more exercises in order to understand the buit-in functions of MATLAB.
Also, I would like to say that there are some unnecessary lectures, that won't help either as an engineer or for completing the course.
By Wim•
Apr 8, 2021
the completion of the projects assumes a vast experience with MATLAB. some help in this sense is however not provided and the introduction of MATLAB is not sufficient to solve the projects.
By NELSON F S C•
Dec 8, 2021
I do not want to sound ungrateful because I was able to audit the course, but I feel so overwhelmed by the amount of work in this course. The lecturer is amazing, but I felt I had to rush through the lessons because of the big workload. I wish the ungraded assignments were graded instead. It is a little frustrating to complete lots of assignments without any reward. I wish this course was split into a series of 2 courses. I would say the content could almost fill a whole semester. Some lectures could include more practical examples as opposed to just theory. I had to watch some youtube videos from other content creators to be able to finish some assignments. I thank you for the opportunity, but I hope you take into consideration some of these aspects.
By bommaian b•
Jul 3, 2021
It is an excellent course for learning to use numerical methods in MATLAB. The examples provided for applying each of the methods were generic enough to understand by engineers of different domain. I found the some of matlab assignments were very tough that even a small numerical accuracy issues can cause failure by graded external tool. The professor reviews the discussion forum every week and provides response to all the questions raised by students.
By Dziem N•
Dec 21, 2021
The Lecturer provides a very clear, instructive and interesting set of lectures on this important topic. I appreciate the patience and care he has put to clearly explaining the materials. The quizzes, programming exercises and assignments all enhance the quality of the course. I learnt a lot from this course and plan to follow up with all the other courses given by the Lecturer. Thank you.
By Mário A•
Feb 27, 2022
I highly recommend this course to anyone who wants a comprehensive introduction to numerical methods for engineering, while also learning how to use such a useful and versatile tool as MATLAB.The videos are clear, as are the written notes, and the MATLAB programming exercises are interesting and challenging.Professor Jeffrey Chasnov is to be congratulated for this very good mooc.
By Ron A•
Feb 21, 2021
Excellent course. It starts with basic numerical methods and gets you to a point where you can solve the simplest version of the two-dimensional heat equation using finite differences. Along the way, you develop skills in MATLAB, learn the fundamentals of numerical computing, and obtain a solid foundation for doing more advanced work in numerical methods. Highly recommended.
By Alex W•
Mar 23, 2022
Excellent course. A great way to build on the material of the prerequisite courses (matrix algebra, differential equations, and vector calculus). A range of concepts are covered and reinforced through lectures, readings/follow up assignments to be done by hand, and MATLAB programming assignments. Professor Chasnov is a great lecturer and teacher.
By Adans I M•
Mar 6, 2022
Curso de Métodos Numéricos do Professor Jeff Chasnov da Universidade de Hong Kong, é nota 10!
Os conteúdos tratam dos tópicos relevantes que são utilizados na discretização de equações diferenciais e as respectivas soluções!
Agradeço enormemente, pela oportunidade que a Universidade de Hong Kong possibilita na extensão e difusão do conhecimento!!!
By Asad A•
May 22, 2021
A phenomenal course for learning Numerical Methods and then coding them in MATLAB. It would have been better if the instructor had spent more time on the aspect too, but overall have to say the projects are the best part of this course. If you are highly committed to learning, you will thoroughly enjoy the course as it is challenging.
By Michael v E•
Mar 15, 2021
It was not only very instructive but also a pleasure to do this course. The lectures by prof Chasnov are very clear and his lecture notes very helpfull. The Matlab projects at the end of each week are very challenging and relevant and result in beautiful graphics. Prof Chasnov is a very motivated and inspiring teacher.
By Gonçalo T•
Sep 5, 2021
Very good coverage of the most common numerical methods used to solve different engineering problems. The flow of the course is really good with videos and exercises, quizzes and programming assignments to solve interesting physical problems. Another brilliant course by prof Jeff Chasnov.
By Andrés H S D•
Sep 12, 2021
It was a challenging course, but all the concepts are well explained and the programming activities encourage you to complete all the course. Useful to those who want to learn methods to solve differential equations and apply theoretical models to different knowledge fields.
By Daniele•
Jan 30, 2022
Very nice introduction to numerical methods. The teacher explains the topics with passion and he is very clear in his explanations. The projects at the end of each week are very useful to put in practice the methods explained in the course.
By Adam D•
May 25, 2021
Awesome course. Assignments are challenging and fun. I recommend all of Dr. Chasnov's courses. He is a great teacher and the content is really good with supplemental resources to increase your depth of understanding.
By Matko B L•
Apr 7, 2021
Professor Chasnov is an excellent lecturer! This course is interesting and getting the correct answer on the project assignments gives a very fulfilling feeling. It was challenging but manageable to solve and finish.