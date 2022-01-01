- Differential Equations
- Vector Calculus
- Matrix Algebra
- Numerical Analysis
- Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)
Mathematics for Engineers Specialization
Learn the Mathematics needed to become an Engineer. Study matrix algebra, differential equations, vector calculus, numerical methods and complete a capstone project.
What you will learn
How to work with matrices and understand some fundamental concepts from linear algebra.
How to solve differential equations and apply them to model physical phenomena.
How to extend single variable calculus to three dimensions and differentiate and integrate scalar and vector fields.
How to analyze basic numerical techniques and write scientific computation programs in MATLAB.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will write MATLAB programs to solve the computational fluid dynamics problem of the flow around a cylinder. At the end of the "Mathematics for Engineers: The Capstone Course", learners will be able to compute the iconic Kármán vortex street. Watch a video of the Kármán vortex street!
One year of university level single-variable calculus. Some computer programming ability.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Matrix Algebra for Engineers
This course is all about matrices, and concisely covers the linear algebra that an engineer should know. The mathematics in this course is presented at the level of an advanced high school student, but typically students should take this course after completing a university-level single variable calculus course. There are no derivatives or integrals in this course, but students are expected to have attained a sufficient level of mathematical maturity. Nevertheless, anyone who wants to learn the basics of matrix algebra is welcome to join.
Differential Equations for Engineers
This course is about differential equations and covers material that all engineers should know. Both basic theory and applications are taught. In the first five weeks we will learn about ordinary differential equations, and in the final week, partial differential equations.
Vector Calculus for Engineers
Vector Calculus for Engineers covers both basic theory and applications. In the first week we learn about scalar and vector fields, in the second week about differentiating fields, in the third week about multidimensional integration and curvilinear coordinate systems. The fourth week covers line and surface integrals, and the fifth week covers the fundamental theorems of vector calculus, including the gradient theorem, the divergence theorem and Stokes’ theorem. These theorems are needed in core engineering subjects such as Electromagnetism and Fluid Mechanics.
Numerical Methods for Engineers
Numerical Methods for Engineers covers the most important numerical methods that an engineer should know. We derive basic algorithms in root finding, matrix algebra, integration and interpolation, ordinary and partial differential equations. We learn how to use MATLAB to solve numerical problems. Access to MATLAB online and the MATLAB grader is given to all students who enroll.
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
