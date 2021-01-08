About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Mathematics for Engineers Specialization
Beginner Level

A course in single variable calculus

Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Vectors, the dot product and cross product

  • The gradient, divergence, curl, and Laplacian

  • Multivariable integration, polar, cylindrical and spherical coordinates

  • Line integrals, surface integrals, the gradient theorem, the divergence theorem and Stokes' theorem

Beginner Level

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Vectors

7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 142 min), 27 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Differentiation

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 122 min), 14 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Integration and Curvilinear Coordinates

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 112 min), 22 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Line and Surface Integrals

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 75 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes

