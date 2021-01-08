Vector Calculus for Engineers covers both basic theory and applications. In the first week we learn about scalar and vector fields, in the second week about differentiating fields, in the third week about multidimensional integration and curvilinear coordinate systems. The fourth week covers line and surface integrals, and the fifth week covers the fundamental theorems of vector calculus, including the gradient theorem, the divergence theorem and Stokes’ theorem. These theorems are needed in core engineering subjects such as Electromagnetism and Fluid Mechanics.
A course in single variable calculus
What you will learn
Vectors, the dot product and cross product
The gradient, divergence, curl, and Laplacian
Multivariable integration, polar, cylindrical and spherical coordinates
Line integrals, surface integrals, the gradient theorem, the divergence theorem and Stokes' theorem
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Vectors
A vector is a mathematical construct that has both length and direction. We will define vectors and learn how to add and subtract them, and how to multiply them using the scalar and vector products (dot and cross products). We will use vectors to learn some analytical geometry of lines and planes, and learn about the Kronecker delta and the Levi-Civita symbol to prove vector identities. The important concepts of scalar and vector fields will be introduced.
Differentiation
Scalar and vector fields can be differentiated. We define the partial derivative and derive the method of least squares as a minimization problem. We learn how to use the chain rule for a function of several variables, and derive the triple product rule used in chemical engineering. We define the gradient, divergence, curl and Laplacian. We learn some useful vector calculus identities and how to derive them using the Kronecker delta and Levi-Civita symbol. Vector identities are then used to derive the electromagnetic wave equation from Maxwell's equation in free space. Electromagnetic waves form the basis of all modern communication technologies.
Integration and Curvilinear Coordinates
Integration can be extended to functions of several variables. We learn how to perform double and triple integrals. Curvilinear coordinates, namely polar coordinates in two dimensions, and cylindrical and spherical coordinates in three dimensions, are used to simplify problems with circular, cylindrical or spherical symmetry. We learn how to write differential operators in curvilinear coordinates and how to change variables in multidimensional integrals using the Jacobian of the transformation.
Line and Surface Integrals
Scalar or vector fields can be integrated on curves or surfaces. We learn how to take the line integral of a scalar field and use line integrals to compute arc lengths. We then learn how to take line integrals of vector fields by taking the dot product of the vector field with tangent unit vectors to the curve. Consideration of the line integral of a force field results in the work-energy theorem. Next, we learn how to take the surface integral of a scalar field and compute surface areas. We then learn how to take the surface integral of a vector field by taking the dot product of the vector field with the normal unit vector to the surface. The surface integral of a velocity field is used to define the mass flux of a fluid through the surface.
Thanks Prof. Chasnov for this course, which I truly enjoyed. Great videos, and very handy PDF file with the Lecture Notes.\n\nMuch appreciated at this side of the screen.\n\nPepe
jeff is an excellent trainer....just look at his commitment in the discussion forums. Excellent trainer, interesting course. Very happy learner. Looking forward to his next courses
Well taught, high-paced. It needs effort to understand the material but there is nothing wrong with that. Much clearer than in my first degree, which was many years ago!
Excellent course for reviewing undergraduate vector calculus, including gradient, divergence, curl and Laplacian, all the way to Stokes' Theorem and Maxwell's Equations.
About the Mathematics for Engineers Specialization
This specialization was developed for engineering students to self-study engineering mathematics. We expect students are already familiar with single variable calculus and computer programming. Students will learn matrix algebra, differential equations, vector calculus and numerical methods. MATLAB programming will be taught. Watch the promotional video!
