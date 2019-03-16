YY
Aug 5, 2020
The course materials are well prepared and organised. The teaching style is approachable and clear. I have learned a lot from this course. Thank you so much, and wish you all the best Prof. Chasnov!
Feb 6, 2020
Very good course if you want to start using differential equations without any rigorous details. Thanks to professor`s explanation everything is very clear. Good basis to continue to dive deeper.
By Michael O•
Mar 16, 2019
This course is on the whole very well explained by the tutor. He explains very well how equations arise in physical situations, much better than you would find in a textbook. The course is very well structured and the videos are are of a convenient length, about 10 minutes each, so that we are not overloaded with material. I am not an engineer and it is only now that I have an understanding of resonance and realise that it is the amplitude of the vibration that increases with time that causes the breaking of a glass or the destruction of a bridge. Although I scored highly in all the module quizzes I found the course very tough. It is essential to do all the practice questions and the intermediate quizzes along the way. I also found it useful to pause the video and work out derivations either before or after the tutor had done so. The only quibble I have is that the tutor sometimes worked out too much in his head. Now this is fine for someone who is already proficient but is not fine for learners who are meeting the material for the first time. In my experience small little things can often block a learner's progress. In addition to the video material there is also a pdf document of the lectures which contains worked solutions to the problems. Thus is useful for checking your own solutions against.
By 舒佩文•
May 15, 2019
excellent! this is a very introduction to differential equations, and every point is divided properly so it is easy to follow and the instructor is very patient to illustrate all the material, by the way , the handout could be printed, extremely convenient.
By Fazal M A K•
Jun 28, 2020
Best course. have explained the theoratical and practical aspects of differential equations and at the same time covered a substantial chunk of the subject in a very easy and didactic manner.
By Noyan Ü•
Apr 3, 2020
This is how a refresher course must be executed. Simple yet informative lectures coupled with sufficiently challenging exercises.
Thank you for this.
By Seyed I A F•
May 23, 2019
I can't be thankful enough for this course. It was a life changing for me. Thank you VERY much!
By Rayeed R (•
Aug 15, 2020
One of the best courses I have ever done on coursera. Great comprehensive materials and a great professor who is concise, clear and very effectively teaches the subject material. You cannot go wrong with the course, either as a first time learner of differential equations or as a review for old concepts. That being said I would have liked just a bit more on PDE's and fourier series (like concepts of orthogonality and orthonormality, the sections are not lacking in any way mind you, just my personal preference) . Really hope professor Chasnov would maybe make an advanced differential equations or a PDE/numerical analysis course in the future, I'd be on to that in a heartbeat.
By CHI L L•
Jun 15, 2019
This is the third maths course offer by HKUST. The course itself is very well structured as the flow of how the maths concepts relate to reach other to how useful differential equation is for modelling different system are well presented by Prof. Jeff and the course framework. The course makes maths very relatable and visual which is important then just practicing maths skills over and over. Looking forward if there are another maths courses by Prof. Jeff any time soon.
By 程铁杰•
May 12, 2020
This course is really great and it is worth my time to study it.Of course, we have made a preliminary introduction to partial differential equations in the course. In practical engineering fields, such as hydrodynamics, partial differential equations are very complex and require more knowledge and skills to solve partial differential equations. Perhaps more courses can be offered in this field.
By Arthur Z•
Feb 12, 2020
The instructor and materials were excellent. The quizzes at the end of each section were non-trivial and it's a great course to jumpstart your ability to work with ODEs and PDEs.
By P Y R•
Aug 3, 2019
good experience
By Nathan B•
Aug 31, 2020
I thought this was a very, very solid introduction to the topic of Differential Equations. The theory is well developed and explained, and then used to solve example problems that cover a wide range of applications. I didn't think it was possible to learn this much in six weeks, but Professor Chasnov marched through progressively harder material at just the right pace, and I now feel very well prepared to tackle courses where Differential Equations is a prerequisite. Because Dr. Chasnov doesn't use a traditional text book with long problem sets, doing the "homework" was actually fun. Many times, one well-selected problem is all it takes to prove that you either understand the material, or you need to watch the video again and take better notes. I'll be taking this instructors other courses, and I'm looking forward to the Numerical Methods course he has in the works in the upcoming months. Thanks, Professor Chasnov for putting together this awesome set of videos and taking the mystery and tension out of a topic that has made me uneasy for a very long time!
By Narahari R R•
Aug 21, 2020
By Noel M•
Jul 24, 2020
I graduated in 1968 as a Mechanical Engineer, so it is over fifty years since I completed formal studies in undergraduate engineering mathematics. Relearning calculus is like riding a bike, once you have learnt it you never forget it. I found completing the course was very rewarding for me because it enabled me to rehone by mathematical and critical thinking skills, which I had developed in my youth as a student engineer. Plato is quoted as saying that "The highest form of pure thought is in mathematics." This course exemplifies Plato's quote. I commend Professor Chasnov for his teaching skills and his profound knowledge and mastery of the subject material. His focus on teaching first principles is a key strength of the course. Completing the course reinforces my commitment to life long learning. May the journey continue.
By Mr. P D•
May 5, 2020
Great course on differential equations. Starting from basic to the solution of PDE. The delivery of lecture and the notes provided are excellent. Also, the quizzes are absolute beauty. I thank you very much sir from deepest of my heat.
By Frank B•
Jun 14, 2020
This is a great course. Prof. Chasnov has the super power of explaining. Although differential equations are a complex topic, he manages to break down the whole subject into small, comprehensible units which match together at the end and that way gives you a toolbox for a large number of differential equation related problems. I studied engineering some years a ago and took this course as a refresher, but I was stunned by the fact how systematically one can explain these things compared to the time of my studies. I indeed had fun listening to the explanations and, when at the end of each session, Prof. Chasnov said "I'm Jeff Chasnov, thanks for watching, and I see you in the next video !" I was really looking forward to watch this next video, like with a good Netflix series when you are curious to learn how the story will continue. I will not only take some more mathematical knowledge with me here, but although some inspirations ins teaching style etc. "Thanks for explaining, and I hope to see you again in some next video !".
By George G•
Jul 27, 2020
Good choice of examples. Love the way you end the video...thanks for watching etc. The personality of the presenter is part of the appeal of the course; great persona. Great course but bits were a bit hazy for me; viz the Re( ) and Im( ) type calculations in getting to the final answer. Could be elaborated on with a fully worked out example, if only in the pdf notes. The W4 diffusion equation parts were rather longer than the rest of the weeks and took a bit of perseverance. Love the practice questions and the pdf notes. Thanks for the course overall I found it interesting, looked forward to the next topic as they rolled along; terminal velocity was a favourite. The diffusion equation not so much. Thank you again for your course which I enjoyed very much.
By Zhibai L•
Jan 13, 2020
This course is very useful in my career. I am entering into an MFE program, and since I did not take PDE in my undergraduate, my program set this course as a prerequiste of PDE. This course is very interesting and easy understand. It took me 1 week to complete when I just concentrate on this course and set everything aside. Now I could take some advanced PDE application course in field of finance. Before this course, I really could not understand what is going on in terms like non-linear solver in my finance book. Great adventure!
By Dr. A K•
May 13, 2020
my name is Dr Adnan Khan I'm from Pakistan. I want say that i have learn a lot from this course it was really very interesting course and it will help me in future when i will teach to my students again thanks a lot to Professor Jeffrey and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to manage such a great course and great professor. Hope so you will continue this struggle in future.
By Magdalena D•
Sep 5, 2019
I recommend this course to anyone no matter if you are a beginner or already had some first experiences with differential equations, there are suplemental videos where one can alsolearn some basics of algebra if needed, everything is easly explained with interesting application in physics as examples. I would only like the course to have more theoretical background at the beginning of the videos.
By Chirag D M 1•
Apr 12, 2020
This was a brilliant course to learn and was easy to understand by the way Mr. Chasnov was teaching. I was able to take a lot of knowledge from this and new methods of solving the differential equations. Thank you very much, sir, for making it worth learning.
By Samanyu R K•
Apr 7, 2019
This a very helpful course. Very well designed. It is very helpful to have the instructor actively responding to queries. Learned a lot and in detail about the differential equations and its applications.
By YJ•
Aug 6, 2020
By Andrei•
Feb 7, 2020
By Amir K•
Aug 28, 2020
I think this course is very suitable for any curious mind. You can learn very important and necessary concepts with this course.
The courses taught by Professor Dr. Chasnov are excellent.
By Иващенко О•
Dec 13, 2020
Must have for STEM graduate ;)