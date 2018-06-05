Learn the mathematics behind the Fibonacci numbers, the golden ratio, and how they are related. These topics are not usually taught in a typical math curriculum, yet contain many fascinating results that are still accessible to an advanced high school student.
High school mathematics
What you will learn
Fibonacci numbers
Golden ratio
Fibonacci identities and sums
Continued fractions
- Recreational Mathematics
- Discrete Mathematics
- Elementary Mathematics
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Fibonacci: It's as easy as 1, 1, 2, 3
We learn about the Fibonacci numbers, the golden ratio, and their relationship. We derive the celebrated Binet's formula, an explicit formula for the Fibonacci numbers in terms of powers of the golden ratio and its reciprical.
Identities, sums and rectangles
We learn about the Fibonacci Q-matrix and Cassini's identity. Cassini's identity is the basis for a famous dissection fallacy colourfully named the Fibonacci bamboozlement. A dissection fallacy is an apparent paradox arising from two arrangements of different area from one set of puzzle pieces. We also derive formulas for the sum of the first n Fibonacci numbers, and the sum of the first n Fibonacci numbers squared. Finally, we show how to construct a golden rectangle, and how this leads to the beautiful image of spiralling squares.
The most irrational number
We learn about the golden spiral and the Fibonacci spiral. Because of the relationship between the Fibonacci numbers and the golden ratio, the Fibonacci spiral eventually converges to the golden spiral. You will recognise the Fibonacci spiral because it is the icon of our course. We next learn about continued fractions. To construct a continued fraction is to construct a sequence of rational numbers that converges to a target irrational number. The golden ratio is the irrational number whose continued fraction converges the slowest. We say that the golden ratio is the irrational number that is the most difficult to approximate by a rational number, or that the golden ratio is the most irrational of the irrational numbers. We then define the golden angle, related to the golden ratio, and use it to model the growth of a sunflower head. Use of the golden angle in the model allows a fine packing of the florets, and results in the unexpected appearance of the Fibonacci numbers in the sunflower.
This course blends the rational thinking of mathematics and the aesthetics of art in nature. Enjoyed it. Thanks Coursera and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Beautiful course, very well organized and doesn't require very high maths skills to complete. The instructor is great and put in a lot of effort into it.
These kind of courses are always interesting, where the world is full of mathematical calculations and hope to see more videos on nature and maths
