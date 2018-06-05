About this Course

What you will learn

  • Fibonacci numbers

  • Golden ratio

  • Fibonacci identities and sums

  • Continued fractions

Skills you will gain

  • Recreational Mathematics
  • Discrete Mathematics
  • Elementary Mathematics
Instructor

Offered by

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Fibonacci: It's as easy as 1, 1, 2, 3

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Identities, sums and rectangles

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 65 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The most irrational number

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 61 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes

