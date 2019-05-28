About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Constraint Programming
  • Problem Solving
  • Mathematical Model
  • Discrete Optimization
Instructors

Offered by

The University of Melbourne

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

MiniZinc introduction

7 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 219 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Modeling with Sets

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Modeling with Functions

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 86 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Multiple Modeling

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 67 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BASIC MODELING FOR DISCRETE OPTIMIZATION

Frequently Asked Questions

