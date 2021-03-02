About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

This course is appropriate for beginners with no prior analytics experience.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Formulate different types of mathematical models to tackle optimization problems with business applications.

  • Technically, the concepts and applications of Linear Programming, Integer Programming, and Nonlinear Programming will be delivered.

  • Solve an optimization problem with one of the most accessible software: Microsoft Excel.

Skills you will gain

  • Modeling
  • Business Analytics
  • Mathematical Optimization
National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Overview

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 83 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Linear Programming

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 129 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Integer Programming

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 128 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Nonlinear programming

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 114 min)

TOP REVIEWS FROM OPERATIONS RESEARCH (1): MODELS AND APPLICATIONS

