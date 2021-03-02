Operations Research (OR) is a field in which people use mathematical and engineering methods to study optimization problems in Business and Management, Economics, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Industrial Engineering, etc. This course introduces frameworks and ideas about various types of optimization problems in the business world. In particular, we focus on how to formulate real business problems into mathematical models that can be solved by computers.
Operations Research (1): Models and ApplicationsNational Taiwan University
About this Course
This course is appropriate for beginners with no prior analytics experience.
What you will learn
Formulate different types of mathematical models to tackle optimization problems with business applications.
Technically, the concepts and applications of Linear Programming, Integer Programming, and Nonlinear Programming will be delivered.
Solve an optimization problem with one of the most accessible software: Microsoft Excel.
Skills you will gain
- Modeling
- Business Analytics
- Mathematical Optimization
This course is appropriate for beginners with no prior analytics experience.
Offered by
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
This lecture gives students an overview of what they may expect from this course, including the fundamental concept and brief history of Operations Research. We will also talk about how mathematical programming can be used to solve real-world business problem.
Linear Programming
Linear programming (LP) is one of the most important method to achieve the outcome of optimization problems. We can use LP models for various decisions, including production, inventory, personnel scheduling, etc.
Integer Programming
In many practical areas, some of the optimization problems occur with integrality constraints imposed on some of the variables. Facility location, machine scheduling, and vehicle routing are some examples. Integer Programming (IP) provides a mathematical way to solve these problems.
Nonlinear programming
In the real life, many problems involve nonlinearities. Examples include pricing, inventory, and portfolio optimization. For such problems, we may use Nonlinear Programming (NLP) to formulate them into models and solve them.
Reviews
- 5 stars85.77%
- 4 stars11.46%
- 3 stars1.37%
- 1 star1.37%
TOP REVIEWS FROM OPERATIONS RESEARCH (1): MODELS AND APPLICATIONS
This is certainly one of the best introductory course on Operations Research with Computer Applications.
Easy to follow through as an introductory course. Examples are relevant, relatable and easy to digest.
Great instructor and really good material! Would have liked if he had provided references for further reading (books).
Great combination of theory, practice and business-related examples
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.