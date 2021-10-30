About this Course

18,904 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level

This course is appropriate for students with experience Calculus, Linear Algebra, and Probability.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the theoretical properties of linear programs, integer programs, and nonlinear programs.

  • Apply the mathematical properties to reduce the complexity of real-world problems or to solve it.

Skills you will gain

  • Theory
  • Business Analytics
  • Mathematical Optimization
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level

This course is appropriate for students with experience Calculus, Linear Algebra, and Probability.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Duality

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 120 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Sensitivity Analysis and Dual Simplex Method

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Network Flow

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 89 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM OPERATIONS RESEARCH (3): THEORY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder