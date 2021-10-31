Chevron Left
Operations Research (OR) is a field in which people use mathematical and engineering methods to study optimization problems in Business and Management, Economics, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, etc. The series of courses consists of three parts, we focus on deterministic optimization techniques, which is a major part of the field of OR. As the third part of the series, we study mathematical properties of linear programs, integer programs, and nonlinear programs. We also introduce applications of these theoretical properties: How they help us develop better ways to solve mathematical programs....

By Ollie G

Oct 31, 2021

Excellent intro into the vast world of optimization and operations research. Please make one on stochastic processes and programming next!

By Solomon W

Apr 17, 2022

T​his is a good course. It provides necessary theoretical foundations.

By Waqas A

Aug 18, 2021

The teaching style is awesome! I have learnt literally way too much. It is difficult for me to decide if my favourite instructor to date is andrew ng or HIM! Thank you for the course and time! Truly awesome. No words!

By GentleX

Mar 10, 2022

I love this course! Thanks for Teacher Ling and all TAs! I have really learne a lot! Thanks again!

By 林元婷

Jun 28, 2021

It's a course worth its weight in gold for those who want to study operations research in-depth.

By 闫森

May 8, 2021

学完了三门课，老师深入浅出，把运筹学的基础知识逐步深入，听完之后对整个体系的理解更加深入

By Dr G S

Mar 9, 2022

vey well explained

By Or K K

May 17, 2022

@!*

By Mutturaj K S B

Apr 8, 2022

nice topic

