By Ollie G•
Oct 31, 2021
Excellent intro into the vast world of optimization and operations research. Please make one on stochastic processes and programming next!
By Solomon W•
Apr 17, 2022
This is a good course. It provides necessary theoretical foundations.
By Waqas A•
Aug 18, 2021
The teaching style is awesome! I have learnt literally way too much. It is difficult for me to decide if my favourite instructor to date is andrew ng or HIM! Thank you for the course and time! Truly awesome. No words!
By GentleX•
Mar 10, 2022
I love this course! Thanks for Teacher Ling and all TAs! I have really learne a lot! Thanks again!
By 林元婷•
Jun 28, 2021
It's a course worth its weight in gold for those who want to study operations research in-depth.
By 闫森•
May 8, 2021
学完了三门课，老师深入浅出，把运筹学的基础知识逐步深入，听完之后对整个体系的理解更加深入
By Dr G S•
Mar 9, 2022
vey well explained
By Or K K•
May 17, 2022
@!*
By Mutturaj K S B•
Apr 8, 2022
nice topic