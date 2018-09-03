About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 65 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Constraint Programming
  • Branch And Bound
  • Discrete Optimization
  • Linear Programming (LP)
Instructors

Offered by

The University of Melbourne

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Knapsack

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 101 min)
Week
3

Week 3

17 hours to complete

Constraint Programming

17 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 248 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

13 hours to complete

Local Search

13 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 191 min)

