Dr Carleton Coffrin
is currently a staff researcher at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), where he investigates how state-of-the-art optimization methods can benefit decision support applications in power system and disaster management. Before joining LANL in 2016, Dr. Coffrin conducted his Ph.D. studies at
Brown University
in the area of hybrid optimization for disaster management, under the supervision of Pascal Van Hentenryck and Russell Bent. Dr. Coffrin has a passion for optimization education and is proud to be involved with both the
Discrete Optimization
and
Modeling Discrete Optimization
MOOCs.