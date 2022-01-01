Free
The University of Melbourne
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Software Engineering, Theoretical Computer Science, Market Research, Mathematical Optimization, Algorithms, Software Testing, Linearity, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Mathematical Theory & Analysis
4.8
(652 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
The University of Melbourne
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Strategy and Operations, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Algorithms, Research and Design, Algebra, Operations Research, Combinatorics, Computer Programming, Mathematics
4.8
(37 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Algorithms, Analysis, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Calculus, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Deep Learning, Differential Equations, General Statistics, Linear Algebra, Linearity, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(12.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: Basic Descriptive Statistics, Linearity, Analysis, Data Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Linear Algebra, Python Programming, Computer Programming, Statistical Programming
4.0
(2.8k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks