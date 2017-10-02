About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 47 hours to complete
English
The University of Melbourne

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

1

Week 1

12 hours to complete

Debugging and Improving Models

12 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 266 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Predicates

10 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 92 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Scheduling

10 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Packing

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 43 min)

ADVANCED MODELING FOR DISCRETE OPTIMIZATION

