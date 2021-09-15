About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

For learners who have already taken basic operations research courses. Experience with calculus, linear algebra, and probability is suggested.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how to use algorithms to solve different types of optimization programs.

  • Learn how to use Gurobi solver with Python to solve these problems efficiently.

Skills you will gain

  • Algorithms
  • Business Analytics
  • Mathematical Optimization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Overview

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Simplex Method

3 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 168 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Branch-and-Bound Algorithm

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 121 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Gradient Descent and Newton’s Method

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 102 min)

