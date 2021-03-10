By Stephan Z•
Mar 10, 2021
Very clear explanations and great coverage from main points of view -- mathematical, technical and even business (which is quite rare combination). High-quality LaTeX slides evoke nostalgia, and real cases give good sense of how one can use these tools in the real world
By 林元婷•
Jun 28, 2021
It's a course that teaches you to solve the model you've built.
By 杜昕•
Apr 17, 2021
孔老師說要留五星、訂閱、開啟小鈴鐺，只好留ㄌ
好啦老實建議，我覺得了師親自教Growbipy可能比較好
By Leandro d S•
Mar 29, 2022
Extremelly good course!
By Solomon W•
Dec 10, 2021
The course is good, but homework assignments could be made clear. For example, the objective value for an optimal solution in LP/IP formulations is often confused in homework instructions. For heuristics algorithms hints, it is better to hint the type of algorithm (greedy, brute-force, dynamic, etc) and let the students find their solutions since this course is not focused on heuristics.
By Hemendra P•
Sep 16, 2021
The Course was done earlier, hence, there was no one to answer the forums or questions, otherwise a very good course to learn about applying Python.
By Diego M•
Mar 8, 2022
El curso es bastante interesante pero también me parece que está explicado de forma muy pobre.
Las diapositivas en si mismas no te permiten guiarte y entender todo de forma autónoma y la parte de programación está explicada realmente mal. También considero que faltan ejemplos de programación.
By Cor v H•
Feb 22, 2021
Very boring. Forum is dead. Flaws in grading. I finished it, but never again. Bax experience.