About the Course

Operations Research (OR) is a field in which people use mathematical and engineering methods to study optimization problems in Business and Management, Economics, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, etc. The series of courses consists of three parts, we focus on deterministic optimization techniques, which is a major part of the field of OR. As the second part of the series, we study some efficient algorithms for solving linear programs, integer programs, and nonlinear programs. We also introduce the basic computer implementation of solving different programs, integer programs, and nonlinear programs and thus an example of algorithm application will be discussed....
By Stephan Z

Mar 10, 2021

Very clear explanations and great coverage from main points of view -- mathematical, technical and even business (which is quite rare combination). High-quality LaTeX slides evoke nostalgia, and real cases give good sense of how one can use these tools in the real world

By 林元婷

Jun 28, 2021

It's a course that teaches you to solve the model you've built.

By 杜昕

Apr 17, 2021

孔老師說要留五星、訂閱、開啟小鈴鐺，只好留ㄌ

好啦老實建議，我覺得了師親自教Growbipy可能比較好

By Leandro d S

Mar 29, 2022

Extremelly good course!

By Solomon W

Dec 10, 2021

The ​course is good, but homework assignments could be made clear. For example, the objective value for an optimal solution in LP/IP formulations is often confused in homework instructions. For heuristics algorithms hints, it is better to hint the type of algorithm (greedy, brute-force, dynamic, etc) and let the students find their solutions since this course is not focused on heuristics.

By Hemendra P

Sep 16, 2021

The Course was done earlier, hence, there was no one to answer the forums or questions, otherwise a very good course to learn about applying Python.

By Diego M

Mar 8, 2022

El curso es bastante interesante pero también me parece que está explicado de forma muy pobre.

Las diapositivas en si mismas no te permiten guiarte y entender todo de forma autónoma y la parte de programación está explicada realmente mal. También considero que faltan ejemplos de programación.

By Cor v H

Feb 22, 2021

Very boring. Forum is dead. Flaws in grading. I finished it, but never again. Bax experience.

