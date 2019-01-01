Profile

Prof. Jimmy Ho Man Lee

Professor

    Bio

    Jimmy H.M. Lee is a Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. His research focuses on the theory and practice of constraint satisfaction and optimization with applications in combinatorial optimization, scheduling, and resource allocation. Besides serving on the editorial boards of internationally renowned journals, he was the Program Chair of the 17th International Conference on Principles and Practice of Constraint Programming held in Perugia, Italy, in 2011. As an educator, he aims at changing students' learning experience. As such, he is also engaged in pedagogical research, in particular in folklore-based and game-based learning approaches. He received the CUHK Vice-Chancellor’s Exemplary Teaching Award in 2005 and again in 2016.

    Courses

    Solving Algorithms for Discrete Optimization

    离散优化建模高阶篇 Advanced Modeling for Discrete Optimization

    离散优化算法篇 Solving Algorithms for Discrete Optimization

    Basic Modeling for Discrete Optimization

    离散优化建模基础篇 Basic Modeling for Discrete Optimization

    Advanced Modeling for Discrete Optimization

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder