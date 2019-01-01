Jimmy H.M. Lee is a Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. His research focuses on the theory and practice of constraint satisfaction and optimization with applications in combinatorial optimization, scheduling, and resource allocation. Besides serving on the editorial boards of internationally renowned journals, he was the Program Chair of the 17th International Conference on Principles and Practice of Constraint Programming held in Perugia, Italy, in 2011. As an educator, he aims at changing students' learning experience. As such, he is also engaged in pedagogical research, in particular in folklore-based and game-based learning approaches. He received the CUHK Vice-Chancellor’s Exemplary Teaching Award in 2005 and again in 2016.