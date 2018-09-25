KG
Nov 7, 2020
Excellent course! I learned a lot. Although the assignments were sometimes hard to fathom, and its online nature mean getting hints was difficult, there's enough there to help get through.
JM
Aug 27, 2020
Great course! Engaging content and not-so-easy assignments to make you understand the subject better. Thanks Prof. Stuckey and Prof. Lee for making this course available on Coursera!
By Alex D•
Sep 25, 2018
Great course for those who would like to divert from procedural and object-oriented programming and challenge themselves. The course promotes developing holistic thinking in discrete optimization, as solving most assignments to full grade usually requires developing some really good “global constraints” (these beasts have already appeared in the “Basic Modeling for Discrete Optimization” course). Although the fable based learning approach may frustrate some academic snobs, I guess it is generally fun and does not hinder the essence of the course. Highly recommended.
By Carlos V•
May 13, 2017
Advanced Modeling for Discrete Optimization is an Excellent course, very challenging and satisfying at the same time; I will highly recommend this course to anyone that is serious about Discrete Optimization.
I will also to extend my thanks to Prof. Jimmy Ho-Man Lee and Prof. Peter James Stuckey for putting together this astounding course and the staff that work in this exceptional narrative to explain the concepts.
Thanks.
By David T•
Sep 1, 2021
I learned a lot though one has to put in the work. Bring your knowledge of (Classical) First-Order Logic. You will need patience and time to perform quite a bit of trial-and-error programming in an environment that is still developing and needs further refinment. In 10 years, will there be an Eclipse-style IDE for solvers that could be profitably used even in high school? Why not!
By Jan G•
May 12, 2019
very good course to learn how to get the most (or even something) out of your solver.
my only tiny remark is that MiniZinc evolved a lot over the years (which is good), which sometimes makes it hard to look for a setting. e.g. restart is now a search annotation, can I still set it as a solver argument (from the command line)?
in any case, keep up the good work!
By Alexandre P•
Sep 4, 2017
Amazing course! Great instructors and course materials of high quality. I enjoyed very much learning more about advanced modeling for discrete optimization. Will recommend this course and acquire more knowledge in this field!
By jerome•
Nov 26, 2017
Lively and engaging course.
If you found "basic modeling" fun, then "advanced modeling" is just as fun, but be warned the assignments will require somewhat more time: about the time indicated, maybe more.
By Olivier B•
Mar 15, 2017
Excellent course with very supportive staff and professors on the forum. On top of that aligning the assignments to "The Romance of Three Kingdoms" story makes it fun to follow along.
Jaydeep M
Aug 28, 2020
Great course! Engaging content and not-so-easy assignments to make you understand the subject better. Thanks Prof. Stuckey and Prof. Lee for making this course available on Coursera!
By Philippe C•
Feb 18, 2018
Great course! I particularly appreciated the assignment and the staging which lets you build the final solution in a progressive manner. Looking for course 3 now...
By Boris O•
Nov 16, 2019
Thank you so much! This course wasn't easy, but the material and assignments are very well thought out. Kept me motivated all the way through.
By Yorgos•
Feb 21, 2018
Great course! Good presentation and lectures, challenging assignments. Learned a lot
By Kamen P•
Oct 3, 2017
very rewarding and challenging assignments, thank you for this great course!
By Adel F•
Jan 31, 2021
Excellent course overall with difficult assignments.
Learned heaps thanks
By Myroslava M•
Mar 3, 2021
Very useful course. Really enjoyed the study process. Love Minizinc!!!
By Geoff G•
Jun 10, 2018
Fantastic course that really makes you think long and hard.
By Lozkins A•
Jan 12, 2018
Nice course for modelling skills upgrade.
By Siwei G•
Mar 20, 2017
Looking forward to course 3!
By Tiago S•
Aug 1, 2020
Exceptional!
By Luis V•
Jan 31, 2020
A real gem
By GUILLAUME P•
Mar 2, 2020
very good course and a good complement to the first course. I personally regret that the assignment description are a bit fuzzy and hard to understand for a non native english (lot of words i don't know) and not knowing chinese history too. But still happy to have followed these 2 courses, many thanks to the teachers
By Leo•
Jun 20, 2019
Slight hard, useful for review for the earlier 2 courses