A
Dec 6, 2021
This course is very helpful to understand the basics of operation research, after this course you will know where to apply linear, integer and non-linear programming.
AJ
May 9, 2021
I am new to this field of operations research and I really enjoyed this course, learned a lot. I never used math before this way, it was great fun! Thanks!
By Alejandro B•
Feb 20, 2022
This is the best and most useful course I have taken in Cousera. Highly recommended.
Excellent content, almost optimal, unimprovable. An excellent professor, very knowledgeable, pedagogical, with very good communication skills.
I have a degree in BA and work as the Operations Manager at a big mall, and have found very useful the knowledge I have acquired with this course.
Looking forward to taking the other courses in the series.
By Rupkatha G•
Jul 6, 2021
The instructor explained everything in his slides in the most lucid manner possible. I specially liked the last quiz wherein instead of MCQs, we had to put in the exact correct answer only to score a 100%. This actually checks the knowledge of the student as well as gives them the confidence to solve future problems at ease, as per my surmise.
By Shivraman K•
Jul 6, 2021
Great instructor and really good material!
Would have liked if he had provided references for further reading (books).
By Rufat I•
Apr 21, 2021
Nice introductory course for Linear Programming with a variety of real life application examples.
By qiqichen•
Jun 25, 2021
great course for beginners, got new insights about how to formulate a model for practical issues
By tak y•
Mar 2, 2021
By Joseph C•
May 10, 2021
the course is freshing, very different from the traditional OR courses.
And the teachers cold joke is some what pretty funny, I have learned a lot in this course, i will recommended for Taiwanese student especially in industrial engineering, for the teacher's speed isn't too fast and the pronouncing is pretty clear, really love it.
By Solomon W•
Nov 10, 2021
It is a good introductory course on optimizations. It does cover the business, mathematical modeling, and applications which is quite impressive to cover in a 6 weeks course. The presentation is outstanding. The course notes are very useful. This is one very organized MOOC delivery. Thank you professor and staff!
By Gabriela P•
May 18, 2021
Excellent class. Very well explained. Very logical and concise. The only thing I would recommend is to, at least, mention that the problems can be solved with open source libraries like pulp for linear problems and cvxpy for convex ones. I used those to solve the final quiz.
By Wayne W C•
Mar 26, 2021
Have learned about how to transform real problem to conceptual model, conceptual model to mathematical model, and finally get computer model. With computer model resolved by Excel, we could get candidate optimal solution.It's a pleasant learning journey!
By Camilo B C•
Dec 20, 2021
Grate course to begin in the Operations Research's huge field, the way that the professor introduces each type of programming is very easy to understand and to find applications to solve real world's business problems through different models.
By Yening L•
Oct 8, 2021
optimal course structure for contents delivery.
we're empowered with both 'the big picture' and 'tactical details in problem solving'
friendly and inviting teaching style - a big thankyou to both the professor and the T.A
By ARUNMOZHI B 2•
Dec 7, 2021
By Anna J•
May 10, 2021
By Nachiket R U•
Aug 29, 2021
Great course for those who wishes to get started with OR. explanation is good and problems are hard which help us cement the concept.
By GentleX•
Dec 2, 2021
Thanks for the professor and TAs, I will continue learning the following courses, thanks very much, I have learned a lot.
By Eduardo A•
Dec 8, 2021
Very good course with clearly explained concepts. IMHO, exercises should be extended to cover more practical cases.
By Gokhan T•
Feb 9, 2022
I graduated from my university almost 18 years ago, it was great to refresh the basics of OR. Thank you.
By 林元婷•
Jun 28, 2021
It's the first step to understand operations research and learn how to turn real problems into equations.
By Dr. R K M•
Dec 27, 2021
This is certainly one of the best introductory course on Operations Research with Computer Applications.
By Makram G•
Oct 20, 2021
Easy to follow through as an introductory course. Examples are relevant, relatable and easy to digest.
By Zhiyan Z•
Feb 12, 2022
Focus on mathematical modeling part in operation research.thanks to Prof.Kong and TA Michelle!
By Donna B•
Aug 27, 2021
Excellent course. Excellent teacher. The information is easily accessible and fully organized.
By Waqas A•
Jun 22, 2021
Awesome course! Highly recommended. Perfect Teacher. Similar as andrew ng. Thank you sir!
By Jesse W•
Jul 7, 2021
Great introductory course to this topic! I look forwards to taking the next one :)