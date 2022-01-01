- Convulsion
- Data Transmission
- Audio processing
- Ipython
- Fourier Analysis
Digital Signal Processing Specialization
Digital Signal Processing from theory to practice. Discover discrete-time signal and analyze them with the Fourier transform. Manipulate signals with filters. Move back and forth from the analog to the digital world and learn about digital data communication and real-time DSP.
Discover discrete-time signal and analyze them with the Fourier transform.
Learn to manipulate signals with filters.
Move back and forth from the analog to the digital world.
Learn about digital data communication and real-time DSP.
The solid theoretical bases provided by the four courses in this specialization are complemented by applied examples in Python, in the form of Jupyter Notebooks; exercises with solutions provide a wealth of examples in order to tackle the weekly homework. This Specialization does not include a final project. You do not have to complete a final project in order to complete the Specialization.
College-level calculus and linear algebra.
Digital Signal Processing 1: Basic Concepts and Algorithms
Digital Signal Processing is the branch of engineering that, in the space of just a few decades, has enabled unprecedented levels of interpersonal communication and of on-demand entertainment. By reworking the principles of electronics, telecommunication and computer science into a unifying paradigm, DSP is a the heart of the digital revolution that brought us CDs, DVDs, MP3 players, mobile phones and countless other devices.
Digital Signal Processing 2: Filtering
Digital Signal Processing 3: Analog vs Digital
Digital Signal Processing 4: Applications
