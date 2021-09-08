Digital Signal Processing is the branch of engineering that, in the space of just a few decades, has enabled unprecedented levels of interpersonal communication and of on-demand entertainment. By reworking the principles of electronics, telecommunication and computer science into a unifying paradigm, DSP is a the heart of the digital revolution that brought us CDs, DVDs, MP3 players, mobile phones and countless other devices.
The basics of image processing
How digital communication systems work, including ADSL
How to program a microcontroller to implement real-time DSP algorithms
Image processing and the JPEG compression standard
Digital communication systems: voiceband modems and ADSL
Real-time audio signal processing on a Nucleo microcontroller
This course was challenging but very well made. I learned a lot and was able to reinforce what I already knew before.
This Specialization provides a full course in Digital Signal Processing, with a focus on audio processing and data transmission. You will start from the basic concepts of discrete-time signals and proceed to learn how to analyze data via the Fourier transform, how to manipulate data via digital filters and how to convert analog signals into digital format. Finally, you will also discover how to implement real-time DSP algorithms on a general-purpose microcontroller. The solid theoretical bases provided by the four courses in this specialization are complemented by applied examples in Python, in the form of Jupyter Notebooks; exercises with solutions provide a wealth of examples in order to tackle the weekly homework.
