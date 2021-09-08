About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Digital Signal Processing Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The basics of image processing

  • How digital communication systems work, including ADSL

  • How to program a microcontroller to implement real-time DSP algorithms

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

IMAGE PROCESSING

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 95 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

DIGITAL COMMUNICATIONS AND ADSL

8 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 100 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

MODULE 4.3: REAL-TIME AUDIO SIGNAL PROCESSING

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 5 readings

