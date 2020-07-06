About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Digital Signal Processing Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The difference between continuous and discrete time

  • Sampling and interpolation

  • Quantization, A/D and D/A converters

  • Multirate signal processing

Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Module 3.1: Interpolation and Sampling

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 65 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 3.2: Aliasing

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3.3: Multirate Signal Processing

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 3:4: A/D and D/A Conversion

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 75 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

