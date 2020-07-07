MT
Jul 6, 2020
Great course with nice examples. However I got stuck on week 3 quiz for a long time which was a little tricky, but otherwise the tests were also good and they checked the concepts well.
BL
Jan 28, 2022
Excellent continuation to EPFL's DSP series. Mathematically rigorous but highly applicable.
By Vamshi V•
Jun 19, 2021
nice course
By Anil K•
May 21, 2021
Good