About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Digital Signal Processing Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The nature of discrete-time signals

  • Discrete-time signals are vectors in a vector space

  • Discrete-time signals can be analyzed in the frequency domain via the Fourier transform

Course 1 of 4 in the
Digital Signal Processing Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Module 1.1: Digital Signal Processing: the Basics

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 88 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 1.2: Signal Processing Meets Vector Space

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Module 1.3: Fourier Analysis: the Basics

9 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 94 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Module 1.4: Fourier Analysis: More Advanced Tools

8 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 121 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DIGITAL SIGNAL PROCESSING 1: BASIC CONCEPTS AND ALGORITHMS

