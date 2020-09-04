About this Course

What you will learn

  • Digital filters, how they work

  • Digital filter design

  • Adaptive signal processing

Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Module 2.1 Digital Filters

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 78 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Module 2.2: Filter Design

8 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 147 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 2.3: Stochastic and Adaptive Signal Processing

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 75 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

About the Digital Signal Processing Specialization

Digital Signal Processing

