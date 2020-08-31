Chevron Left
Digital Signal Processing is the branch of engineering that, in the space of just a few decades, has enabled unprecedented levels of interpersonal communication and of on-demand entertainment. By reworking the principles of electronics, telecommunication and computer science into a unifying paradigm, DSP is a the heart of the digital revolution that brought us CDs, DVDs, MP3 players, mobile phones and countless other devices. The goal, for students of this course, will be to learn the fundamentals of Digital Signal Processing from the ground up. Starting from the basic definition of a discrete-time signal, we will work our way through Fourier analysis, filter design, sampling, interpolation and quantization to build a DSP toolset complete enough to analyze a practical communication system in detail. Hands-on examples and demonstration will be routinely used to close the gap between theory and practice. To make the best of this class, it is recommended that you are proficient in basic calculus and linear algebra; several programming examples will be provided in the form of Python notebooks but you can use your favorite programming language to test the algorithms described in the course....

By Brian L

Aug 30, 2020

Excellent continuation to EPFL's DSP series. Be aware that the 3rd week requires a good foundation in statistics.

By Sailaja A

Mar 25, 2021

The course materials are good. Especially the practice homework problems are exceptional.

While doing tests, I cleared the exam with required percentage, but I had given 1 or two wrong answers. This course structure could be improved to help us see where we went wrong with those questions.

By Sai C M

Oct 8, 2020

Best material on Signal Processing. Instructors emphasized on concepts. This course is enjoyable

By Mudith N W

Nov 27, 2020

This is a really good course that has very good exercises

By Soumya S M

Dec 12, 2020

This course was very tough. But I did it :)

By PIYUSH G

Sep 5, 2020

Add some numerical problems and solve them in your video lectures for the better understanding of concepts.

By Tommi J

Feb 18, 2021

Great quality maintained for this course as well - once again the lectures are full of clarity on the concepts, hammering home the real usefulness of the techniques shown and the homework assignments have been well designed to force learners to grasp the most important concepts. The Python notebooks are also a great addition. Although it's not necessary to pass the assignments and takes some extra time, as a further counterweight to the quite mathematical assignments I found it quite rewarding to write some Octave scripts to verify the correctness of my answers and to reinforce the connection between the maths and the practicality of the theories. Perhaps there could be added one or two home work assignments of designing filters to given requirements (this is covered in the lectures but perhaps not so present in the homework assignments). Looking forward to course 3!

By Guillaume S

Dec 13, 2020

I really enjoyed this course. The slides are very clear, and the lecturer puts great emphasis on story, as in you always know why you take such and such detour, why such theorem is interesting in the grander scheme. Really helped me understanding core concepts of DSP. The homework are a must-do, as they offer complementary information to the lectures. They prepare well to the graded exams. I would say the time estimates given by coursera are quite unrealistic. I spent much more time on homeworks than the required 1h per week, more like 3-4h to get things down. But I could just be a slow learner. Anyway, will probably jump to the next course in the series DSP3.

By Dipanjan B

Jan 23, 2022

T​he design and functionality of digital filters are beautfully explained and the underline mechanism too. The mathematics part is fairly simplified for beginners like me. The examples with animations and codes are very helpful in understanding and implementing the fiilters in real life applications. I specially love the signal of the day videos. I would lilke to thank the instructurs for making this course so good and attracting.

By RODRIGO M T

Nov 28, 2020

Great course, many topics to understand and to study for what it comes. This really helped me as a path to study DSP.

By Pramod H K

Jun 8, 2020

It was a wonderful learning experience.

By Mudumala p

Nov 1, 2020

good course and tough

By Mainak M

May 6, 2021

Very good course

By Omar S B

Jan 10, 2021

Excellent Course

By Hossein A M

Oct 7, 2020

Excellent course

By Vemula V A

Jun 19, 2021

nice course

By Cristobal E C M

Jul 25, 2020

excellent!

By RATNAJI B

Nov 8, 2020

best

By SINGAM R N M

Nov 3, 2020

good

By Hernandez P J

Apr 21, 2022

It is a good starting point to know how DSP techniques are doing from a mathematical point of view. A deep knowledge allows to understand what is beneath the algorithms.

By Mukund C

Dec 21, 2021

H​ad to use a lot of outside material - mostly YouTube videos from Rich Radke and Barry Van Veen to complete this course.

By Javier D C

Sep 8, 2020

Interesting topic covered in a friendly way description!

By KINGSLEY K J

Sep 29, 2020

Not very Explanatory

