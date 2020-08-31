BL
Aug 30, 2020
Excellent continuation to EPFL's DSP series. Be aware that the 3rd week requires a good foundation in statistics.
SM
Oct 7, 2020
Best material on Signal Processing. Instructors emphasized on concepts. This course is enjoyable
By Brian L•
Aug 30, 2020
Excellent continuation to EPFL's DSP series. Be aware that the 3rd week requires a good foundation in statistics.
By Sailaja A•
Mar 25, 2021
The course materials are good. Especially the practice homework problems are exceptional.
While doing tests, I cleared the exam with required percentage, but I had given 1 or two wrong answers. This course structure could be improved to help us see where we went wrong with those questions.
By Sai C M•
Oct 8, 2020
Best material on Signal Processing. Instructors emphasized on concepts. This course is enjoyable
By Mudith N W•
Nov 27, 2020
This is a really good course that has very good exercises
By Soumya S M•
Dec 12, 2020
This course was very tough. But I did it :)
By PIYUSH G•
Sep 5, 2020
Add some numerical problems and solve them in your video lectures for the better understanding of concepts.
By Tommi J•
Feb 18, 2021
Great quality maintained for this course as well - once again the lectures are full of clarity on the concepts, hammering home the real usefulness of the techniques shown and the homework assignments have been well designed to force learners to grasp the most important concepts. The Python notebooks are also a great addition. Although it's not necessary to pass the assignments and takes some extra time, as a further counterweight to the quite mathematical assignments I found it quite rewarding to write some Octave scripts to verify the correctness of my answers and to reinforce the connection between the maths and the practicality of the theories. Perhaps there could be added one or two home work assignments of designing filters to given requirements (this is covered in the lectures but perhaps not so present in the homework assignments). Looking forward to course 3!
By Guillaume S•
Dec 13, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. The slides are very clear, and the lecturer puts great emphasis on story, as in you always know why you take such and such detour, why such theorem is interesting in the grander scheme. Really helped me understanding core concepts of DSP. The homework are a must-do, as they offer complementary information to the lectures. They prepare well to the graded exams. I would say the time estimates given by coursera are quite unrealistic. I spent much more time on homeworks than the required 1h per week, more like 3-4h to get things down. But I could just be a slow learner. Anyway, will probably jump to the next course in the series DSP3.
By Dipanjan B•
Jan 23, 2022
The design and functionality of digital filters are beautfully explained and the underline mechanism too. The mathematics part is fairly simplified for beginners like me. The examples with animations and codes are very helpful in understanding and implementing the fiilters in real life applications. I specially love the signal of the day videos. I would lilke to thank the instructurs for making this course so good and attracting.
By RODRIGO M T•
Nov 28, 2020
Great course, many topics to understand and to study for what it comes. This really helped me as a path to study DSP.
By Pramod H K•
Jun 8, 2020
It was a wonderful learning experience.
By Mudumala p•
Nov 1, 2020
good course and tough
By Mainak M•
May 6, 2021
Very good course
By Omar S B•
Jan 10, 2021
Excellent Course
By Hossein A M•
Oct 7, 2020
Excellent course
By Vemula V A•
Jun 19, 2021
nice course
By Cristobal E C M•
Jul 25, 2020
excellent!
By RATNAJI B•
Nov 8, 2020
best
By SINGAM R N M•
Nov 3, 2020
good
By Hernandez P J•
Apr 21, 2022
It is a good starting point to know how DSP techniques are doing from a mathematical point of view. A deep knowledge allows to understand what is beneath the algorithms.
By Mukund C•
Dec 21, 2021
Had to use a lot of outside material - mostly YouTube videos from Rich Radke and Barry Van Veen to complete this course.
By Javier D C•
Sep 8, 2020
Interesting topic covered in a friendly way description!
By KINGSLEY K J•
Sep 29, 2020
Not very Explanatory