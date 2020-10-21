JA
Jul 21, 2020
very good course, but it require some math and a brief reading of a book in signals, there are only few courses in coursera that are challenging, this is one of them, 10/10
RM
Jul 15, 2020
It is a really comprehensive course with quizzes that were a bit tricky and challenging. I liked the python notebooks for complementing the theory of the course
By Rayeed R (•
Oct 21, 2020
Needs to be improved with more math, more examples and problems. The course is okay but i feel it is more suited to students who have already learnt dsp and have come back for some revision. So not suitable to beginners at all. Math background should also be good before tackling the course. Plus having a dsp book to read things from is a must since a lot of the stuff is just briefly explained away.
By Brian L•
Aug 23, 2020
Excellent first look into DSP, especially in the context of Fourier. Fairly math heavy so a strong math background is recommended.
By J N B P•
Aug 16, 2020
Not good for beginners in DSP.
By Johan A B A•
Jul 22, 2020
very good course, but it require some math and a brief reading of a book in signals, there are only few courses in coursera that are challenging, this is one of them, 10/10
By Tommi J•
Dec 5, 2020
Wonderful - all previous Digital Signal Processing courses I had taken (in a few different universities) had mainly left me confused with a lot of maths and only a vague understanding of the true interpretations and meanings of frequency domain analysis, or the differences between DFT, DFS, DTFT and FFT. This course is exactly the right approach for someone wanting to get real understanding and insight on how to apply these concepts to real problems. Even if there is a big focus on interpretation and understanding, the presented maths are rigorous and the lecturers are clearly experts of the field. It is a challenging course and you should be prepared to spend up to around 8h per week if you really want to work through the exercises with thought. The Python notebooks are a great addition as well - my only suggestion would have perhaps been to make these interactive graded exercises (e.g. filling in missing functions that implement some DSP algorithms). Recommended thoroughly and I will continue to the next courses in the series!
By Pasan J•
Nov 26, 2020
not suitable for people without prior dsp knowledge
By Roger H•
Jul 16, 2020
It is a really comprehensive course with quizzes that were a bit tricky and challenging. I liked the python notebooks for complementing the theory of the course
By Arkadeb S•
Aug 14, 2020
Thoroughly engaging. One of the better courses on this platform.
By CJ•
Jun 7, 2020
Nice Course, lots of applications. math is challenging when proving a problem. But it is a great course to start up. i would integrate more the programming component in class although there are Python Notes in IPython.
By Vladimir R P B•
Dec 29, 2020
The video lectures are great, but the quizes are awful. The practice homework you are given doesn't prepare you at all for them and the quizes have zero feedback, so often you can't be sure of what you are doing wrong and learning from your mistakes is very difficult. If you add that the course and the quizes are quite mathy, it can get very frustrating. I can only recomend this course to people who already know the subject and want to refresh his memories, to very mathy people or to extremely patient people.
By Abhishek T•
Sep 10, 2020
Explanation in the course is very good but High improvement is needed on the basis of giving students math problems along with the teachings so that students can keep track of the course in a better way and helps in their problem-solving skills. We were given only 12 problems but we should be given more than 12 problems every week.
By Piotr•
Aug 22, 2021
Course has potential and some of the material such as certain lectures and Python notebooks are very interesting and fun. Unfortunately the presented material does not prepare well for the exams and the student often has to access a myriad of other resources to even just understand what the exam questions refer to. This makes the overall experience very time consuming and frustrating. Unfortunately I don't think there are many alternative courses covering the same range of topics available at least on Coursera.
By Nghĩa N T•
Feb 21, 2021
This was a Mathematics Intuition packed course, very suitable for people looking to further their understanding of the Motivation behind technical terminologies and technique. I would love to point our some special point:
Vector Bases: This is the first SP class where i learn about vector bases, i learned about them in Applied Algebra but never really understand them outside of problem-solving. Prof. Prandoni explanation and examples "clicked" for me and helped me connect multiple concepts i never know are connected.
DFS/DFT/DTFT: Prof. Prandoni gave us very clear definition for each of them, help us define which terms is whichs - as well as their application - whether it is computational or mathematics proof.
However, while the course is strong in Mathematics intuition, there are some technicalities (especially in quizz), that are not included in the course. The technicalities can be solved by picking up your calculus (or algebra) textbook so it was not a big issue.
By Mohamed I F•
Nov 4, 2020
If you have enough patience to go through the math, you'll find this course and the subsequent courses in the specialization extremely rewarding.
By Seyed A E•
Oct 16, 2021
I think it's quite good for one who is interested in signal processing fields and it helps you broaden your vision.
By Thejas C S•
Aug 17, 2020
It offers rigorous introduction to DSP. Besides the lectures, it requires separate study of the materials to get well acquainted with the concepts.
By Muhammed A Ç•
Mar 27, 2021
If you don't have any signals of systems background, course is not much explanatory. Also, to understand mathematical equations you should know the theory behind them very well before taking that course
By Soniya K•
May 24, 2021
According to me the course should start from the basic. It is way too much maths for beginners .
By Sophia L•
Nov 5, 2020
The lectures are excellent. The videos, slides, exercises are high quality. The course is very well-organized and the instructors propose extra resources, which I very appreciate. The instructors explained well the different notions introduced. There are examples and applications that illustrate well the concepts. Quizzes are challenging. Need a (strong) maths background to follow the course, but I think this is not the most important point in order to achieve this course. If your ambition is to master concepts of DSP, I think this course is well-suitable. Thanks for sharing your teaching.
By Hazem K 2•
Oct 1, 2020
The course instructors are really good at delivering the concepts intuitively and it does not fall short of providing mathematical derivations as well. It also benefited me in other domains like linear algebra, in which the instructor's explanation really cemented some concepts that I felt were abstract and arbitrary before I took this course.
For full experience, I would recommend trying to implement what you learn in code, and/or do the provided jupyter notebooks on your own, in your preferred language.
By Reema S•
Dec 31, 2020
The problems and quizzes were difficult but very standard. The descriptions were detailed and understandable. I'd totally recommend this course. I wish it had some programming challenges as graded exercises as well. Also, I found it difficult during the quizzes that the incorrect answers were not shown, and every time you try, the options and questions change so for some of the answers that were incorrect, I couldn't find the reason.
By Thiago C C•
Mar 10, 2021
A great course to learn about Digital Signal Processing. The professors use a variety of resources to support the content thought in the video lectures. Recommended for everyone who wants to learn the subject.
By Булат Р И•
Dec 3, 2020
It will be great if there are more exercises. May be from some educational books. They could be optional. Thank you for your course! Very like your "signal of the day". It is great.
By 肖湘•
Feb 15, 2021
it's fantastic, i really enjoy it. the only thing can be prove is that could the instructor give solution to the excercise on the book?
By Prakriti M•
Jun 6, 2020
The lectures were extremely good. Concepts were well-explained. Very engaging lessons and coursework.