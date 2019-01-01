Boston native David Alexis sings with soul and sensibility beyond his years. Whether it is Jazz, Gospel, or R&B, his style reveals deep sensitivity and commitment to truth. Those who hear him live are impressed with his harmonic sense and stage presence. David is a musician's singer who means every note. As a dedicated consummate professional, David has shared stages with Jennifer Holiday, Richard Smallwood, Donald Lawrence, Tremaine Hawkins, Common, Willie Nelson, Bobby Brown and many others. In 2002 at age 14, he performed with "3 Mo' Tenors" as a background vocalist. His credits also include roles in Anything Goes, Little Shop of Horrors, and Boston's famous Black Nativity. He has appeared at venues such as Jazz at Lincoln Center, Ryle’s, Wang Center, Shubert Theatre, Emerson Majestic, Madison Square Garden, TD Bank North and many others. David commands the multifaceted role of the performer. David has served as an arranger and ensemble leader for various groups including City Music All-stars. With his assistance, the ensemble has performed for clients such as the Boston Celtics, Laura Bush, and Quincy Jones. David specializes in contemporary works for various vocal configurations. David completed his undergraduate studies at Berklee College of Music where he was awarded a full-tuition scholarship based on merit and academic achievement. Aside from being an active performer, David is dedicated to espousing the healing power of music through non-profit arts organizations and educational initiatives. David has held teaching posts at many community based organizations and institutions covering subjects such as performance skills, music theory, ensembles, private lessons, music production, vocal and instrumental arranging, and others. David completed a Master of Public Administration for the purpose of gaining the tools necessary to make performing arts an integral element to our cultural infrastructure. David is an Assistant Professor in the Harmony Department of Berklee College of Music after leaving a post at MCNY in New York. David’s work as a professional musician, arranger, and performer has informed his teaching and management strategies immensely. Through experience in performance and teaching, David exhibits highly refined practices of higher education and arts programming. David embodies empowerment through music.