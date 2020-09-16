Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Teaching Popular Music in the Classroom by Berklee College of Music

About the Course

Teaching Popular Music in the Classroom explores approaches to teaching popular music from culturally rich communities in the United States. Students in the course will learn teaching methods that engage youth with the basics of improvisation, technology, songwriting, arranging film score, and writing to the strengths of small bands. The course models how to integrate principles of authentic cultural relevance and positive youth development with contemporary music instruction, while providing tools for assessing and documenting learning and program progress. Students in the course will refine their own pedagogical skills, applying principles of contemporary music instruction. Content and approaches are intended for secondary music programs, but can be adapted for elementary grade levels. All lessons are based in core standards for music education with recommendations for assessments....

RR

May 16, 2021

A well-thought-out course that dwells into the formalization of the music education ecosystem with assessments, technology, and lesson objectives.

YC

Jan 24, 2022

Very helpful for me as a music teacher who teach in a large number of studetns's class. An definitely upgrade!

By Theophilus B

Sep 16, 2020

Excellent course! Great for educators. Enables and with various ideas and concepts guides the teacher on what to focus and what course of action to take in a lesson. The course takes into account one's culture without putting any one idea or style on a pedestal which everyone has to follow.

By David R M V

Jul 23, 2020

Excellent work, thanks for sharing, this course gives me tools to work with my students remotely and when possible in person

By Luísa C d F

Aug 18, 2020

I highly recommend this course for music teachers! Many interesting thoughts and great approach to different topics.

By César A C T

Oct 14, 2020

It's an opportunity to step out of the box and create a culture of open-minded music educators.

By Laia D

Apr 6, 2020

I wish it could be longer and with more videos of ALEXIS teaching. He is an inspiration!

By Ricardo S R

May 2, 2020

It gives valuable points to take in consideration for teaching.

Great for teachers with experience or for people who want to teach in the future.

The downside is the final project. It took me two weeks to get it reviewed, it was frustrating.

By Katrina

Nov 18, 2020

Thank you for the course! It was short, but I had some ideas during that for my own experience. I expected a bit more, but I guess, it is ok.

By Georgios N

Dec 7, 2020

Nice course and very good instructors

By Chiara

Apr 3, 2020

The course is really nice however I feel it was lacking some depth. I am talking in comparison with other Berklee courses offered on Coursera (on other topics) and which offer many more insights and learning opportunities.

By Erkan D

Sep 20, 2020

Video tutorials covering apps could be a bit more.

By Daniel R

Jun 9, 2021

E​xcellent course! Teaching Improvisation, working with and setting up an ensemble, basics of improvisation, technology, songwriting, arranging, using DAW for both recording tracks as well as used for rehearsal backing tracks, teaching the wide cultures of music across the U.S.

By Luis A P R

Apr 14, 2021

Me gustó mucho el curso, me mostró recursos que no había implementado en mis clases y la forma en cómo tener control y creatividad en la clase de ensamble.

By David M

Feb 23, 2022

el curso es excelente, muchas gracias por permitirme hacer este curso, me gustaria mucho que estuviera subtitulado a español todo el curso.

gracias

By Rahul R

May 17, 2021

A well-thought-out course that dwells into the formalization of the music education ecosystem with assessments, technology, and lesson objectives.

By Wee C Y

Jan 25, 2022

​Very helpful for me as a music teacher who teach in a large number of studetns's class. An definitely upgrade!

By Arturo D Á B

Dec 1, 2020

Excelente curso, excelentes ejemplos. Grandes maestros.

By Héctor H V B

Nov 17, 2020

Wonderfull course. Teachers and subjects are excelent

By Fernando C C

Jul 8, 2020

It’s an excellent course, I learn a lot :D

By Mariana B

Jan 27, 2021

I've learned a lot about ensembles

By Sharmond S

Jul 6, 2021

Thank you. whawhat a great course

By Naaman H

Jul 21, 2020

Awesome! Would do it again!

By Alberto R d l O

Apr 5, 2022

Excellent course.

By Diego M m

Jul 9, 2021

excelent

By Diab Z

Dec 26, 2020

perfect

By Satish K

Jul 20, 2021

Good

