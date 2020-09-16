RR
May 16, 2021
A well-thought-out course that dwells into the formalization of the music education ecosystem with assessments, technology, and lesson objectives.
YC
Jan 24, 2022
Very helpful for me as a music teacher who teach in a large number of studetns's class. An definitely upgrade!
By Theophilus B•
Sep 16, 2020
Excellent course! Great for educators. Enables and with various ideas and concepts guides the teacher on what to focus and what course of action to take in a lesson. The course takes into account one's culture without putting any one idea or style on a pedestal which everyone has to follow.
By David R M V•
Jul 23, 2020
Excellent work, thanks for sharing, this course gives me tools to work with my students remotely and when possible in person
By Luísa C d F•
Aug 18, 2020
I highly recommend this course for music teachers! Many interesting thoughts and great approach to different topics.
By César A C T•
Oct 14, 2020
It's an opportunity to step out of the box and create a culture of open-minded music educators.
By Laia D•
Apr 6, 2020
I wish it could be longer and with more videos of ALEXIS teaching. He is an inspiration!
By Ricardo S R•
May 2, 2020
It gives valuable points to take in consideration for teaching.
Great for teachers with experience or for people who want to teach in the future.
The downside is the final project. It took me two weeks to get it reviewed, it was frustrating.
By Katrina•
Nov 18, 2020
Thank you for the course! It was short, but I had some ideas during that for my own experience. I expected a bit more, but I guess, it is ok.
By Georgios N•
Dec 7, 2020
Nice course and very good instructors
By Chiara•
Apr 3, 2020
The course is really nice however I feel it was lacking some depth. I am talking in comparison with other Berklee courses offered on Coursera (on other topics) and which offer many more insights and learning opportunities.
By Erkan D•
Sep 20, 2020
Video tutorials covering apps could be a bit more.
By Daniel R•
Jun 9, 2021
Excellent course! Teaching Improvisation, working with and setting up an ensemble, basics of improvisation, technology, songwriting, arranging, using DAW for both recording tracks as well as used for rehearsal backing tracks, teaching the wide cultures of music across the U.S.
By Luis A P R•
Apr 14, 2021
Me gustó mucho el curso, me mostró recursos que no había implementado en mis clases y la forma en cómo tener control y creatividad en la clase de ensamble.
By David M•
Feb 23, 2022
el curso es excelente, muchas gracias por permitirme hacer este curso, me gustaria mucho que estuviera subtitulado a español todo el curso.
gracias
By Rahul R•
May 17, 2021
By Wee C Y•
Jan 25, 2022
By Arturo D Á B•
Dec 1, 2020
Excelente curso, excelentes ejemplos. Grandes maestros.
By Héctor H V B•
Nov 17, 2020
Wonderfull course. Teachers and subjects are excelent
By Fernando C C•
Jul 8, 2020
It’s an excellent course, I learn a lot :D
By Mariana B•
Jan 27, 2021
I've learned a lot about ensembles
By Sharmond S•
Jul 6, 2021
Thank you. whawhat a great course
By Naaman H•
Jul 21, 2020
Awesome! Would do it again!
By Alberto R d l O•
Apr 5, 2022
Excellent course.
By Diego M m•
Jul 9, 2021
excelent
By Diab Z•
Dec 26, 2020
perfect
By Satish K•
Jul 20, 2021
Good