Annette believes in collaborative action through music. An Indian vocalist, composer/arranger, voice-over artist, pianist, producer, choral specialist, and faculty member at Berklee College of Music, she thrives on experimenting with the human voice. In 2003, she founded Artistes Unlimited in New Delhi, one of India’s largest and most diverse performing arts collective. Now based in Boston, Annette is the Founder-Director of Berklee's immensely popular Indian Ensemble, the only performance class at Berklee with over 12 million YouTube hits for their videos, and counting. She is the Artistic Director of Berklee India Exchange (BIX), a platform for cultural conversation about Indian music through artist residencies, musical collaborations, performances, tours, and workshops. It is an axis point for Indian students to share their music with and experience the music of Berklee musicians hailing from more than 100 countries, and vice versa. Annette is also Creative Director and core vocalist of the award-winning international a cappella quartet, Women of the World, 2014 USA National A Cappella Champions. With members representing Japan, Italy, India, Haiti and the US, Women of the World currently performs in 29 of the world's languages, and is committed to uniting global voices through song. Annette has shared the stage with several Grammy winning artists such as A.R. Rahman, Bill Whelan, Terri Lynn Carrington, Angelique Kidjo, Philip Bailey, Buster Williams, Jack DeJohnette, Dr. Ysaye Barnwell, and Lew Soloff, besides collaborating with prolific musicians such as Pandit Anindo Chatterjee, Ghatam Giridhar Udupa, Ranjit Barot, Vijay Prakash, Clinton Cerejo, Sivamani, Airto Moreira, Nona Hendryx, and Mario Frangoulis, to name a few. She was recently a featured soloist on a "Jazz Urbane" record produced by the late George Duke. She also leads a global jazz ensemble, “The Annette Philip Quintet,” drawing from jazz, funk, Latin, Indian and Middle Eastern influences.