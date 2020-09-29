About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • T​he effects music has on the brain

  • Strategies and techniques for regulating emotions and stress by integrating music with ancient practices such as mantra and pranayama

  • T​he scientific underpinnings that support the efficacy of ancient traditional practices used to promote wellness

  • H​ow and why music can help you to live a happier, healthier life

Skills you will gain

  • Meditation
  • Music Therapy
  • Stress Management
  • breathing
  • Mental Health
Instructors

Offered by

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Music for Wellness!

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Music For Creativity

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 23 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Music For Comfort

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 33 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Music for Awakening

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Music For You

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MUSIC FOR WELLNESS

