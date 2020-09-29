You love music. You listen to music all the time. Maybe you sing, play an instrument, or compose music. You don’t need to have musical talent to use music to enhance your well being, and even your health.
About this Course
What you will learn
The effects music has on the brain
Strategies and techniques for regulating emotions and stress by integrating music with ancient practices such as mantra and pranayama
The scientific underpinnings that support the efficacy of ancient traditional practices used to promote wellness
How and why music can help you to live a happier, healthier life
Skills you will gain
- Meditation
- Music Therapy
- Stress Management
- breathing
- Mental Health
Offered by
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Music for Wellness!
Welcome to the course! Here we will cover all the details about the course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your experience.
Music For Creativity
In this lesson, we'll begin to work on improvisation and creating music based on how we feel. Improvisation can seem daunting to many, but we will focus adding new ideas little by little until you are comfortable using your voice. We'll work on circle singing exercises and talk about looping in order to create your own song.
Music For Comfort
In this lesson we will focus on using music to comfort ourselves during stressful times. We will start with connecting to our breath and learning to control our breathing. We will continue by talking about creating lullabies and practicing Musical PMR. Finally, we will go through Pranayama exercises and how they can be used for different results.
Music for Awakening
In this lesson, we will begin to take the music that we create and the music that comforts us and use it to focus our feelings into something we need. We will start by chanting and learning about mantra. Then we will use repetition to meditate and change our mood. Finally we will create the modern form of mantra, jingles, to help us focus during different times in our life.
Music For You
In this lesson, we will look at how listening to music can help us focus during stressful times. We will practice active listening and letting music help us control our emotions. We will then practice creating playlists for different needs in our life so that we always have music ready when we need it.
Reviews
It was a nice course, which helped me to discover the side of music which actually can have a major impact on me and people around me. Thank-you everyone involved in making it a great success.
This course was very worthwhile doing. Putting in the effort increased my awareness of well being. I fel it will make me a better person as well as a more proficient musician.
Although, there are many techniques for evaluation of a class. What is your suggestion? Which technique does work efficiently?
Great course for learning how to use music for our well-being. However, the course is constantly being used to promote the sales of their online courses and programs.
