Through art projects—including visual arts, dance, writing, and music—along with spiritual practices and guided imagery, Healing With the Arts gives you the tools to heal what you need to heal in your life: physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual.
The University of Florida (UF) is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in academic excellence, both on campus and online. Ranked in the top 10 of Public Universities, the University of Florida is the state’s oldest university and has a long established tradition of academic excellence.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction
This week will give you an overview of the course, an introduction to your guides, a get-started kit, and space to do art.
Visual Arts
Music
Movement
Awesome experience and I would (and have) recommended course to others. Only drawback was how the assignments were explained - I could not figure out at times, which assignments were due and when.
A beautiful travel in my inner self, loving people meeting and most of all I succeeded to find in a gentle way abilities that i was nor aware of. Thank you and a lot of blessing.
This course was absolutely life changing!! It’s worth more than money can buy. I feel like I’m walking away from this course a differently and healed woman. Thank-you!
I really love this course. It was wonderful for me to find all the tools that I found here to heal my soul. I appreciate all the work that took to created it. Thank you.
