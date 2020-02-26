LQ
Nov 15, 2017
Unfortunately due to travelling i was not able to complete the last lesson but I loved this course so much!!!\n\nIt was very inspiring and i will put everything i learned in practice! Thank you!!
SD
Dec 1, 2018
Amazing course! Giving ideas and solution to go on with life doing art and realising all pain and transforming life! I liked every minute of this course! Thank you so much for this course!
By Deana R•
Feb 25, 2020
This course isn't teaching any aspect of its promised title "Healing with the Arts" or providing educational value. It is a series of videos that are essentially guided meditations. I guess "Healing with the Arts" meant 'we will attempt to heal you, the viewer/student' not teach you about it. While there is nothing wrong with guided meditations or online therapy sessions, it is not what I wanted. I wanted to learn about the history of using art in healing; what is the science that makes this a valid form of supplemental treatment; how do the arts help heal physical maladies vs. mental health issues; what are the best practices when employing the arts in healing?, etc. It appears the curriculum goes further into specific art modalities later on in the course, which might be interesting, but I have given up on it. I have limited time to devote to study right now and I would much rather place my precious resources into another course. This was very disappointing.
By Lisa J•
Jul 14, 2020
While Healing with the Art has not been the academically-based course or level of education you'd expect from a university, it was put together with so much love from the main facilitator that I thoroughly enjoyed it. Will you learn in-depth knowledge about healing through artistic mediums? No. Neither art forms nor healing processes are explained much beyond the basics. So if you are looking for scientific evaluation and professional applications, this course is probably not for you. However, if you are interested in creative self-expression, this course will be inspiring and gently guide you through exploring different art forms. The guided imagery journeys are quite lovely, especially if you really take the time to complete your journal entries. There were aspects of this course I really loved, like the spirit animal journey, the journal process itself, the invitations for self-exploration, the facebook group, the genuine nature of the main facilitator and the overall informal setting. This course has given me a lot of encouragement and a great opportunity to express myself authentically. On the down-side, not all videos are worth watching. Some contributions from other teachers and students I could have done without, but it was all so well-intended that I readily went along with the syllabus. So if you would like to unite your inner artist with your inner healer, this course could be a blessing and stepping stone for more creativity and well-being in your life.
By Vandana T•
Mar 19, 2018
I learnt such a grateful skill now I am feeling more confident, now I am able to help a lot of people in my community who are suffering with negative thoughts and psychological problems .
By Hannah D•
Sep 17, 2020
This wasn't an educational course. I did not learn anything at all. Everything was only based on chakras and meditation which is easily available on youtube. I expected to help my patients with this course because of the course name and modules. Got nothing out of it.
By Amy P•
Jun 11, 2018
Healing with the Arts has been such an incredibly heart warming and exploratory experience. I have learned how important it is to embrace art in every moment, and to recognize the impulse to create as a true blessing. This course has given me several ways in which to express myself artistically, and I have learnt first hand the effect of Art as a way of healing. This course really allowed me to explore and experience healing, which has inspired me so much as a teacher myself, it means so much to learn from your own discovery. The lecturers and participants of the course were incredibly inspiring, radiant and their authenticity was contagious. It really gave me such a great sense of connection with all involved and this allowed the intimacy of healing to truly unfold within me. I wish I could be part of a community such as this so that the course never had to end! Rocket of desire launched :) Thank you from the depths of my soul for this beautiful discovery and reunion with innocent joy!
By Zlata I•
Sep 20, 2019
This course is inappropriate for coursera,, in my opinion. It presents a very narrow view on creative inspiration, and process, promotes witchcraft and shamanism practices without due examination of the consequences it may have on the unsuspecting students. I a disappointed with coursera's decision to include this course,, and concerned .about the students.
By Marina W•
Sep 24, 2018
This is a dream come true. Working with art and healing. I feel so lucky to be attending this course. It gets my essence- juises flowing. It is so calming and uplifting. Thank you <3
By Olivia T•
May 14, 2018
I can't thank enough University of Florida for this lovely course. Art Therapy, in general, and Dance Therapy, specifically, are areas that I have always been interested in. I learned a great deal about them, how I can use them on a daily basis for self care and, most importantly, how can I use them to help others.
At the beginning of the course I was a bit overwhelmed by the phylosofical and psychological side to them, but as you progress in the course it all starts making sense, and the puzzle pieces fall into place as you move forward in the course. It was both eye-opening and transformative.
I would totally recommend this wonderful course!
Thank you!
By Anita A - S•
Mar 5, 2020
This course is truly a gift to everyone especially to those who would like to find healing in the comfort of their homes and in inside their sacred spaces. Good job to all the team especially to our mentors Dr. Mary Rockwood Lane and Dr. Michael Samuels. <3 <3 <3
By FALALUR R•
Jul 15, 2020
This is a great course. When i was doing this course i felt the teachers of this course as if in my real life.. their directions proved me that art, in every form, can heal your problems.
By SHANNON P•
May 7, 2020
Hi
Thank you I thoroughly enjoyed the course.
It was very interesting for me to see how so many people responded to the INNER CRITIC assignment. Although I have been an artist for many year I had no idea that art was so healing.
In the beginning I really battle to understand what was expected of me, so thanks to the Support Group I eventually got there. Also when Mary chatted about the FINAL PROJECT I was not sure if it was the end of each WEEK, but I soon found out only later that it was something we needed to do for WEEK 6.
My only dislike was that I really stressed having to find a way to upload the FINAL PROJECT Video of myself. I have never loaded anything onto YOUTUBE or GOOGLE DRIVE, so this was very frustrating not having any idea of what to do. Eventually a couple of kind friends came to my rescue. I think that Clear instructions as how to do this, would be very helpful to people like me.
Thank you Mary and Michael for setting up this course, you are clearly passionate about what you do! Keep going.
Best wishes
regards
SHANNON
By Jennifer D•
Feb 3, 2020
"Inuit" is not a geographical place. It is not appropriate to use terminology and practices that you think represent First Nation spirituality, if you are not considered a holder of knowledge in the parent culture. This careless approach discredits the University, and promotes practices that are unacceptable to the major regulatory bodies APA, CCPA, for therapists.
By Alexandria P•
Apr 2, 2020
I am sorry but these teachers are so heavy on appropriating native american culture and I wanted to throw up.
By Farah K K•
May 21, 2020
That was one amazing journey! It was eye opening and an outstanding self-discovery process... I loved every bit of it and will continue to practice it personally, and with all the people I love. I'm very grateful I came across this, and I'm very grateful to you, Mary and Michael for making this happen and showing this much love and dedication to all of the participants. I'm also grateful to be part of this community and getting to know all those beautiful human beings and artists.
Thank you! :)
By ruchi w•
Sep 3, 2017
I would like to thank Coursera for providing this wonderful opportunity to learn Healing with the Arts, it has been one of the most amazing experiences of my life! I truly feel that everyone should complete this course, as there is a healer and an artist inside all of us, and this course very simply demonstrates how to bring them out!
In today's world os stress and constant struggle, this is a ray of hope we must all try and make full use of!
Thank you
By Vera V•
Aug 5, 2018
Wonderful, special, very inspiring course, it helped me not only understand the subject deeper, but also helped me bring my creativity and spiritual values back to everyday experience, daily practice. The course is very inspiring and full of artistic challenges, honesty, dedication, deep ideas, great and courageous people. I am very grateful to the authors and contributers of this beautiful course!
By Emilia A W•
Feb 15, 2018
This course is so much more than I thought it ever could be. It seemed a little corny at times, but it all comes together in the end. Definitely recommended if you're looking to overcome your inner critic. The course offers many forms of expression from collage, dance, poetry, music, painting, drawing, sculpture, and focuses on creating an ongoing art journal.
By Dianne N•
Mar 10, 2020
Great curriculum, well executed.
Final project was a bit complicated to present and feedback/peer review format not clearly searchable / visible. Ie I have still not seen review of my project, although I have received grade and certificate.
By Vanessa O A•
Jul 8, 2017
I absolutely loved it!
I don't have enough words to thank for this fabulous course, blessings Mary and Michael, you are bringing such beauty, love and healing to the world.
Thanks Coursera also, i'm, really thankful.
By Linda Q•
Nov 16, 2017
By ΑΙΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΙ S•
Jun 22, 2020
I loved the course..I learn a lot for it...I surprised by the things i am able to do after the course like to keep journal ,to find solutions for my patients and a lot more gains!Thank you!
By Sylwia D•
Dec 2, 2018
By Kim C•
Jan 4, 2021
First off, there's some kind of glitch where I cannot unenroll from this course. Went to the Help forum and saw several postings from other Coursera students having the same problem. It would be nice if this could be fixed. The instructors should have an accurate record of how many people are actually in their class for one thing.
Now about the course... The instructors seem like very compassionate, dedicated and knowledgeable people. I love that they chose to create a course about healing with the arts. It's so important. Sadly the course curriculum and content just wasn't for me.
Way too many videos that became redundant.
Too much time spent on meditating in the videos.
Very little in the way of presenting relevant information about why art is so beneficial to healing.
Encouraging students to be creative with their journals and then micromanaging how students were to do their journaling.
The discussion forums were hard to follow and too vague about what the discussion content was.
If you are already an artist and you already use art as a healing modality successfully, you might find this course somewhat frustrating. Go ahead and give it a try though. I stuck with it into Week 2 because there were some really beneficial things about the course. In the end, however,just not a good fit for me.
Again, the instructors were wonderful and I wish them both continued success with this endeavor.
By Rachel B•
Nov 25, 2020
I started the course and honestly felt very uncomfortable within the first few videos, as the instructors were clearly just picking and choosing bits of different Native American cultures to appropriate, despite these being closed practises and the instructors being white Catholics. It's pretty clear to me that a big part of this course is just using other cultures sacred practices and is disrespectful, so I won't be continuing the course. '
By Luciana G Q•
Jul 22, 2017
I found this course in a very important moment of my life, which is: my career transition into Arts. My aim is to gather all the knwoledge and practice I got from this course and transform it in a workshop in my hometown. It seems that the first chance will be already in August with a Workshop for cancer patients. Regarding the "Healing with the Arts" online program, I loved to take part on it and discover how many you can work qith art to bring peace and wellbeing to yourself and others. I also apreciated the mentions of spirituality and art as well as the meditations and guided imagery that we've done together. Thanks a lot for making this course available online, so that people who doesn't live in the USA can benefit from it to.