Mary Rockwood Lane, PhD, RN, FAAN, is the co-founder and director emeritus of Shands Arts in Medicine program at University of Florida (UF), Gainesville. She directed the program for over 15 years and is now an Associate Professor of Nursing at UF, where she teaches Creativity and Spirituality in Healthcare. In addition to writing numerous articles and books on art, spirituality and healing, she lectures and teaches workshops across the globe. She has been very involved in setting up art and healing programs in Florida and around the country.