Dr. Suzanne B. Hanser is founding chair of the Music Therapy Department at Berklee College of Music. She is Past President of both the World Federation of Music Therapy and the National Association for Music Therapy. Dr. Hanser is the author of research articles, as well as several books: The New Music Therapist's Handbook, Manage Your Stress and Pain, with co-author Dr. Susan Mandel, and Integrative Health through Music Therapy: Accompanying the Journey from Illness to Wellness. In 2006 she was named by the Boston Globe as one of eleven Bostonians Changing the World. In 2009 she was awarded the Sage Publications Prize for her article, “From ancient to integrative medicine: Models for music therapy.” She received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Music Therapy Association in November, 2011.