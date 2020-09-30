PO
May 14, 2021
I enjoyed the lessons by Sussanne and Annette. They made it so easy for me to learn and understand how misc relates to wellness. It is my hope that I can create music for wellness.
EE
May 3, 2021
Easy going learning, full of many tips and point for reflections immediately adoptable. This course makes me go on improving my curiosity in this topic. I strongly recommend it.
By Jasmine F•
Sep 30, 2020
Great course for learning how to use music for our well-being. However, the course is constantly being used to promote the sales of their online courses and programs.
By Kathleen P•
Apr 16, 2021
This course really helped me a lot. Recently I met a lot of difficulties in my life and even wanted to commit a suicide. It was this course that helps me to vent my negative feelings and regain the willing to live. Thank you very much.
By Eve C•
Mar 6, 2021
I feel like I can successfully incorporate music for wellness into my life now. I really enjoyed the course. Thank you!
By Laura R•
Feb 19, 2021
Wonderful course. The playlists assignment at the end was a really great opportunity to share music.
By Bi Y•
May 27, 2021
Really enjoyed this course. Had to compose and create 3 songs for the first 3 assignments and also write a reflection for the last assignment. The course/lessons gave enough tips and advice to students on how to complete the assignment. If you want to learn ways to calm yourself down using music, this is the course for you.
By Ilana R•
Feb 15, 2021
This course was so great! I learned so much about my self and how music can help guide me through different emotions!
By Alonso P M•
Nov 28, 2020
Excelentes técnicas de meditación y mantras, aprendí mucho sobre el ser humano y su conexión con la música
By Sakari J•
Apr 29, 2021
Call it "Yoga for wellness" or something as such. This course offers very, very little music theory apart from the literature referred to, but not integrated, in the videos. From a songwriter's perspective, this course was a complete waste of time. For a therapist's...well, I would have to accept a non-western explanation of the psyche, anatomy and medicine that could seem flaky, unscientific and “new age”, for lack of a better term. I would be embarrassed to have this on my CV, and I regret signing up. How do I unenroll?
By Deleted A•
Apr 16, 2021
Terrible course! Only for perfect happy people with a theatrical smile and bleached teeth! Everyone else, STAY AWAY!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYOKMUTTDdA
By Dimitra K•
May 24, 2021
An enjoyable course. I am not a musician, yet I realised that it was really easy to follow this course. It taught me how to integrate music in my daily life as well as in situations when I am experience intense emotions or difficculties. The assignments each week were also very interesting and challenging in a positive way.
By Patima W•
Jun 17, 2021
This course is really great. I have absolutely no idea about music but now I learnt a lot more and i'm now able to compose songs and understand more about music. I would recommend this to anyone sho interested in music and just a biginner. Thank you
By Emanuela•
May 4, 2021
Easy going learning, full of many tips and point for reflections immediately adoptable. This course makes me go on improving my curiosity in this topic. I strongly recommend it.
By Ana G S G•
May 12, 2021
I really enjoy doing this course and I just want to say thank you to Annette Phillip and Suzanne Hanser for the wonderful and interested course. Thanks :-)
By Hamdullah S A•
Feb 19, 2021
Thaks a lot.. It was a very well organised course... I learned many things.. I tried to remember my musical backraound and I prepared my playlist..
By GEOCONDA N R R•
May 18, 2021
I found it an incredible course, in which I learned to develop my skills and know the ability to change my emotions. it was great
By ANKIT K•
Apr 30, 2021
Although, there are many techniques for evaluation of a class. What is your suggestion? Which technique does work efficiently?
By Carolyn p•
Nov 30, 2020
love it
By Mega M•
May 20, 2021
Overall it's energizing and on experiencing both the instructors' knowledge and expertise, I have a feeling that the course is so underrated and not served its purpose much. Songwriting as a compulsory assignment is not at all warranted for this course and the purpose!
By Elaine E•
May 25, 2021
I regret starting this one. I enjoy music but am not interested in performing. I felt my time was better directed somewhere else. I want to unenroll but couldn't because a certificate was gifted to me.
By Rebeka•
May 6, 2022
Hi I am Rebeka, a singer and creative director. I have always been moved and motivated by music. And I was curious about the science behind it or the spiritual aspect. This course 'Music for Wellness' seemed to be tailor-made for me. I would like to thank Suzanne Hasner and Annette Philip who has constructed this course with a beautiful balance between theory and its application. I absolutely enjoyed the assignments and reviewing the assignment of my peers. Thank you once again. :)
By Muskan C•
Dec 28, 2021
Great course! We all listen to music but knowing about its benefits and learning the ways by which music can help not only manage stress but also relax the mind, body and soul, can change one's way of appreciating music. This course is for everyone; the content is pretty crisp and easy to get hold of, it's more about what we take away from the course and how we apply it in our lives. I enjoyed the assignments and am eager to make music, play music, and use music for my wellness :)
By Vasile O•
May 14, 2021
Dear all,
Although I'm not a musician, I really enjoyed being part of this wonderful and challenging project.
I was nicely surprised about the music and beyond it, I met great and dedicated teachers and I learnt a lot from the peers valuation, advices and appraisal.
I think it was a real great job to do this and now when I completed this course, as James Brown would say, 'i feel good...I feel nice...So nice, So nice ..."
Looking forward to meeting you again,
Vasile.
By Christine P•
Mar 26, 2022
I audited this course and was permitted access for up to the fourth week. Its very helpful, and very enjoyable. I would highly recommend it as a beginner course for Music Therapy. There is alot of material that you can build upon to assist in helping others. Music is very relaxing for me, I often play the same music because it is so very affective, although Id like to have alarger selection. Thank so much for letting me experience this course.
By Musicoterapeuta T M C•
Mar 9, 2022
Curso excelente, didático sem deixar de ter boa fundamentação, inglês acessível - todos os vídeos possuem legenda em inglês e o texto para acompanhar, facilitando a tradução para o português. Permite contato com a teoria, mas também incentiva e promove a prática musical para proporcionar o bem-estar. Recomendo fortemente!