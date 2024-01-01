Profile

Bruce Houghton

Bio

Bruce Houghton is the founder and president of Skyline Artists Agency, representing a diverse roster of national and international touring talent ranging from Gangstagrass to Roger McGuinn and Skerryvore to Atlanta Rhythm Section. A sought-after industry expert and speaker, he has served on the Advisory Boards of Midem and SXSW Accelerator, is a prestigious Leadership Music program graduate and is a senior advisor to the concert discovery and marketing platform Bandsintown. His top-ranked site Hypebot.com covers the new music industry and the way that technology is changing how music is created, marketed, consumed, and monetized.

Courses - English

Touring 101 for Musicians

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses