Bruce Houghton is the founder and president of Skyline Artists Agency, representing a diverse roster of national and international touring talent ranging from Gangstagrass to Roger McGuinn and Skerryvore to Atlanta Rhythm Section. A sought-after industry expert and speaker, he has served on the Advisory Boards of Midem and SXSW Accelerator, is a prestigious Leadership Music program graduate and is a senior advisor to the concert discovery and marketing platform Bandsintown. His top-ranked site Hypebot.com covers the new music industry and the way that technology is changing how music is created, marketed, consumed, and monetized.