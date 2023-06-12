Berklee
Touring 101 for Musicians
Berklee

Touring 101 for Musicians

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Bruce Houghton

Instructor: Bruce Houghton

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

9 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Welcome to the course! In this first module, we will cover all of the details about this course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your experience.

What's included

6 readings1 quiz

In lesson one, we will start with the basics of touring and learning why having a tour goal is essential to your success. We will hear from a touring band and what their tips are for starting out before learning to write our own pitches to send to possible venues. By the end of this lesson, you will walk away with your touring goals, possible venues to reach out to, and a first draft booking pitch to send out to your venue list.

What's included

1 video5 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In lesson two, we will start by learning how to create a great performance that grows your fan base. Then, we will discuss the idea of strategic touring and developing ways to measure if your tour is a success. Finally, we will finish off by refocusing on your fans as a reminder that keeping them at the center of your plans is the best way to ensure your tour is successful. By the end of this lesson, you will have a list of different types of measurements to use in order to determine the success of your tour.

What's included

3 videos5 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In lesson three, we will focus all of our attention on different tour models. These models are common practices for musicians both at the beginning of their career and later in their career. All of the models can be combined to create the optimum situation for you. By the end of this lesson, you will be able to identify tour models and decide which will work best for your tour goals.

What's included

7 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In lesson four, we will cover the important subject of marketing. Now that you have a basic plan for your tour, it is time to begin marketing. There are different ways to market to fans and many platforms to do so from. This lesson will cover low-budget options in case you are just starting out or have limited funds to market yourself. By the end of this lesson, you will have several affordable to free methods to get the word out about your tour.

What's included

2 videos5 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Bruce Houghton
Berklee
1 Course442 learners

Offered by

Berklee

Recommended if you're interested in Music and Art

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions