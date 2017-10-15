About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Music Production Specialization
Intermediate Level

Students should complete the first three courses in the "Music Production" specialization before enrolling in this course.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create a mock up of your song, using the emotional and dynamic timeline technique to "map" the arrangement of your production

  • Run a recording session effectively, including creating a comfortable space and providing effective feedback to musicians

  • Edit your tracks while using your reference tracks and emotional and dynamic timelines to realize your vision for your production

  • Ensure all instruments sound their best by using level, panning, EQ, and other effects and evaluate your mix by listening to it critically

Skills you will gain

  • Music
  • Music production
  • music editing
  • Music mixing
Instructors

Offered by

Berklee College of Music

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to the Music Production Capstone

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Pre-Production

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Production

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Editing

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Mixing & Mastering

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 23 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

