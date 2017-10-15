After successfully completing the three prior courses of the Music Production Specialization, this capstone experience is your chance to use your talent and accumulated knowledge to create and submit a finished, fully produced song. As you go through milestones, you will work on your own or with other musicians to develop a song and vision for the finished product. You will then plan and execute its production, including recording, editing, mixing, and posting the finished product. All along the way, you will receive feedback from the peer review process, allowing you to tweak and refine your finished song.
This course is part of the Music Production Specialization
Students should complete the first three courses in the "Music Production" specialization before enrolling in this course.
Create a mock up of your song, using the emotional and dynamic timeline technique to "map" the arrangement of your production
Run a recording session effectively, including creating a comfortable space and providing effective feedback to musicians
Edit your tracks while using your reference tracks and emotional and dynamic timelines to realize your vision for your production
Ensure all instruments sound their best by using level, panning, EQ, and other effects and evaluate your mix by listening to it critically
- Music
- Music production
- music editing
- Music mixing
Berklee College of Music
Berklee College of Music was founded on the revolutionary principle that the best way to prepare students for careers in music is through the study and practice of contemporary music. For more than half a century, the college has evolved to reflect the state of the art of music and the music business. Berklee serves distance learners worldwide through its award-winning online extension school, Berklee Online.
Welcome to the Music Production Capstone
Welcome to the Music Production Capstone! Before you begin the course, we will cover all the details about the course and what you'll need to know to get the most out of your experience.
Pre-Production
This week, we will focus on everything that needs to be done before you head into a recording session. We'll cover how to use reference tracks and analysis to develop an emotional timeline for your song, as well as how to schedule and work with other musicians.
Production
This week, we will dive into the recording session. We will discuss what your role is as a producer and what you need to focus on throughout the session. We'll also share some ideas on how to create a comfortable environment and how to make sure your session is successful.
Editing
This week, we'll focus on editing the tracks from your session last week. Chrissy, Loudon, and Stephen will share how they approach the editing process and offer a few tips and tricks to keep in mind while you edit your project.
Mixing & Mastering
In this final week, we will dive into mixing and mastering your projects. Depending on the genre of your song, the way you approach the mixing and mastering stage may be very different. We will discuss various ways to approach the mixing stage, how to tell when your mix is complete, and finally, strategies to mastering your project.
One of the best formations I have ever done. This makes me able to increase my production knowledge. I'm finally a professional producer.
Great conclusion to a great course. Thank you Berklee and thank you Coursera.
In this course, the class ideas, and the help of classmates make the difference. The result at the end is surprising and I ended up getting over it many times. I would make a new module for sure.
Great course! Great way to complete this specialization!
About the Music Production Specialization
This Specialization will give you the knowledge and tools you need to record and produce professional sounding music. You will begin by developing your identity, vision, and intention as an artist and producer. Next, you will learn the technical aspects of music production, including how sound is translated into audio signals, recording techniques, and effects such as reverb, delay, and compression. You will also learn how to use the industry standard Digital Audio Workstation, Pro Tools, to create professional recordings. Finally, you will apply the knowledge and tools you gained in a culminating 4-week Capstone where you will complete a project beginning at the pre-production stage through the recording, mixing, and mastering stages.
